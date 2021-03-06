Anita Hassanandani sings the Gayatri Mantra for newborn son Aaravv. Watch
Actor Anita Hassanandani is singing Gayatri Mantra to her newborn son Aaravv in a new video on Instagram. Anita and her husband Rohit welcomed their son in February.
In the video, Anita is seen cradling Aaravv in her arms with a towel over her shoulder. She softly sings the song while the baby looks at the camera.
Aarav was born on February 9 and his parents cannot stop posting cute pictures and videos of him. They have also made a special page for him on Instagram, where they share daily updates about him.
In the last post, baby Aaravv is seen flashing the biggest smile for the camera. "I know I look like my dad @rohitreddygoa But I love you more mommmm @anitahassanandani," the caption read. Rohit reacted to the post, saying, "Caption posted by @anitahassanandani (obviously)." On Thursday, Anita had shared another video in which she was seen showering the baby with kisses.
Announcing the arrival of her son, Anita had posted a picture of herself with husband Rohit Reddy and the newborn last month. She had written, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."
Bharti Singh had revealed the baby's name when she shared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit. It had a card that mentioned Aaravv's new Instagram page.
Also read: Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita Khan Sharma's throwback post from her wedding
Anita had talked about starting a family, in an earlier Instagram video. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani sings the Gayatri Mantra for newborn son Aaravv. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant: 'Rahul Mahajan is zero if you remove his surname'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav on Salman siding with Rakhi after she pulled drawstring of his shorts
- Abhinav Shukla opened up on Rakhi Sawant's advances at him on Bigg Boss 14 and how he felt 'dejected' when host Salman Khan sided with her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul cooks special dish for 'lady love' Disha, he learnt the recipe from Aly
- In a new video, Rahul Vaidya revealed that he learnt how to make caramelised eggs from Aly Goni, knead dough from Jasmin Bhasin and even Rakhi Sawant taught him how to cook some dish.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill reacts to acid attack threats, says she is gaining 'sympathy'
- Shehnaaz Gill said that she was not affected by the acid attack threats she got and the doctored videos made of her. She said that she is only gaining 'sympathy' in the process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster kids
- Mahhi Vij, in a lengthy note, responded to accusations that she and Jay Bhanushali do not love their foster children Khushi and Rajveer as much as their biological daughter Tara.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni's music video Tera Suit out on March 8, see first poster
- After promising a surprise to her fans, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have revealed first look of their music video together. Check out the first poster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan seen with family at father's funeral, friends pay tributes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz attends birthday bash with Pavitra, threatens to take away cake
- Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan came together for Naina Singh's birthday bash on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos
- Anita Hassanandani has shared two cute videos on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen pampering her son, Aaravv.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav on Rakhi pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina and me close'
- Rubina Dilaik was extremely angry and fought with Rakhi Sawant when she got to know about the incident. Abhinav has now said that the reaction made him feel a 'sense of belonging'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Addite Malik is gearing up for her ‘unexpected’ child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter rallies behind Meghan after Palace's 'bullying probe' statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kishwer Merchant: Being a mother at 40 is cool. Age is just a number.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant gives a tour of her house as she takes Salman Khan's advice, watch
- Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing various household chores. She complained that Bigg Boss made her a 'grihani (housewife)'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox