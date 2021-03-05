Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos
- Anita Hassanandani has shared two cute videos on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen pampering her son, Aaravv.
TV actor Anita Hassanandani, who welcomed her first son recently, has shared cute videos with the newborn. She can be seen talking in baby language to the young one.
In one of the videos shared on Instagram Stories, the kid is seen playing as Anita showers kisses and love on him. In another one, someone asks Anita, "Khana to leke nahi aaye? (You did not get the food?)" and the TV actor replies, "Laiye na Oats de dijiye (Give me some oats)!"
Announcing the arrival of her son, Anita had posted a picture of herself with husband Rohit Reddy and the newborn last month. She had written, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."
Anita and Rohit have created an Instagram page for their son and often update it with his pictures and videos. They have named him Aaravv.
Comedian Bharti Singh had revealed Aaravv's name when she shared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit. It had a card that mentioned Aaravv's new Instagram page.
Anita had earlier opened up about starting a family, in an earlier Instagram video. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she had said.
Happy with her husband's support during her pregnancy, Anita had said jokingly that she was ready to have another baby, just to have Rohit continue to do all the housework. “Making the most of my last trimester. I think I already want another child so my hubby can dance to my tunes all over again."
