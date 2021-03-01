Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', parents share cute new pics on his Instagram page
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have created an Instagram page for their newborn son, Aaravv. Head on over to satisfy your baby picture cravings.
Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband, Rohit Reddy, has shared a new picture of their newborn son, Aaravv. The couple welcomed the baby on February 9. Rohit made the reveal in a social media post captioned, "Oh boy."
"Daddy’s Boy!" Rohit captioned the new picture, posted on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, he leaned over the baby, who was lying on a bed. "God bless your family," one person wrote in the comments section. "So cute," wrote another.
The couple has also created a new Instagram profile for Aaravv, which has a handful of posts. On Sunday, they shared a short video of the baby in his crib.
Anita had announced Aaravv's birth in a social media post, but had kept the baby's face hidden. "And just like that we were three!" she wrote. "Blessed with the best. Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes."
Aaravv's name was revealed by comedian Bharti Singh. She shared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit, with a card that mentioned Aaravv's new Instagram page.
Earlier, in a video shared on Instagram, Anita talked about starting a family. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she said.
Towards the end of her pregnancy, Anita joked that she was ready to have another baby, just to have Rohit continue to do all the housework. “Making the most of my last trimester. I think I already want another child so my hubby can dance to my tunes all over again,” she wrote in her Instagram post.
