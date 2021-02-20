Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn baby boy. The couple has named him Aarav and even created a special Instagram page for him.
Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy have finalised a sweet name for their newborn son. The little one has been named Aaravv.
While the parents did not make the announcement themselves, comedian Bharti Singh seems to have mistakenly made the reveal. She shared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit, with a card that mentioned Aaravv's new Instagram page.
Upon visiting the page, one can see that it has the baby's photo of his hands as the profile picture and both Anita and Rohit are following the page. There are no posts on the page yet.
Anita and Rohit welcomed Aaravv on February 9. Sharing a picture of the couple, Rohit wrote "Oh boy".
Anita had been sharing posts about pregnancy on Instagram. She had also shared some glorious black and white pictures, showing her baby bump. She had written: "Enjoying 'Beyoncé vibes' until 'mommy vibes' kick in."
Posting another one in her last trimester, she had joked about wanting another baby and said: "Making the most of my last trimester. I think I already want another child so my hubby can dance to my tunes all over again. Don’t miss watching the bloopers.”
In a video shared on Instagram, she said, “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly.” Rohit said, “My father was in a hospital for a month. Anita got herself tested there. She told me she was pregnant. We were overwhelmed. Dad was right in front of me. And I told her he is coming back.”
