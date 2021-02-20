Kangana Ranaut shares video from when she discussed item songs, misogyny in films with Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan

Two old videos have surfaced online, showing Kangana Ranaut discussing the portrayal of women in Hindi films and how the 'pressure of being pretty and young' works in the industry. The videos are from 2012 and 2014 and one of them shows Kangana in discussion with Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Parineeti Chopra.

Kangana is seen telling Aamir in the 2014 video, "I do not say do not show dark reality in cinema, show them but showing the consequences is equally important. It is just lack of creativity. Shakespeare's has written maximum negative and dark characters but the influence is positive. You are scared of darkness," and Aamir interrupts to say, "You do not learn to be negative."

She added, "But, the way we show girls in our movies, the kind of words we use, to describe them like 'tandoori chicken'. ...the boy will either take her coat in his mouth or pull off her dupatta... And all she does is blush, it does not matter! No matter how much we defend out country and our films, this is shameful."

Aamir then turned to Deepika to weigh in on the issue. Deepika said, "I used to hear that films have an impact on the society and I never took it seriously until right now. Until the fact that we are now sitting and discussing it so seriously right here. Perhaps I will be more careful now."

Kangana then shared an incident from the time when she realised the impact of films on society and said, "A few years ago, one of my friend's young daughter was practicing steps to one of these vulgar songs and she looked cute performing those. But then I thought, the kind of mentality she will nurture, she will look for doing such things for acceptance, appreciation and applause. I felt responsible for that and I have denied at least six songs over past 3-4 years." Parineeti is only seen listening to the discussion in the clip.

Sharing the video, originally posted by a fan, Kangana wrote, "Watch this, it is many years ago in my early twenties teaching feminism to Bullywood, listen you all upcoming libru feminists, tum jis school me padhte ho hum waha ke principal reh chuke hain (I have been the principal of the school you go to)!"

Watch this, it is many years ago in my early twenties teaching feminism to Bullywood, listen you all upcoming libru feminists, तुम जिस स्कूल में पढ़ते हो हम वहाँ के प्रिन्सिपल रह चुके हैं ! https://t.co/ZwpPRXwggP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

Kangana also shared another video from 2012, in which she opened up on how being an actor in the industry was limiting and allowed little scope for actresses to earn money. Kangana said in the video, "There are two kinds of actresses - the one who do art cinema, they are tagged boring, ugly and not so sexy. They do not get money, they don't get shows, they don't get endorsements. They can do a ₹200 cr film and will be known as the best actresses, but nobody will be interested in them. The others are, they are very proud to say 'I am not a very good actress but I am a stunner' or things like that, full botox-ed face. But the pressure of being young and pretty is so much that you will go to any extent to be young and pretty but not an actress."

"But these are the ones who are on billboards and who get all the money. They can't really go to the other side where they will have to go without the makeup, where you just have to go out there and just be as an actor. You might just want to get paid. I started with my film, Gangster, and I won the best actress award in Asia and all that and I was jobless. I did Fashion, I got the national award, that is the time when a very big superstar told me 'this is the end of your career now'."

Asked if it was because she won a national award, Kangana further said, "Just that baggage of being an actor. I do not know what he meant, but he said, 'once in a while films like these will be made. You are an actor, people will respect you but that's all. How much money do you have? How many endorsements do you have and how many more offers do you have?' So I realised like being a good actor, the offers and options are limited. You can't fit in. At the same time, you have responsibilities, Like any other girl, you want to be successful!

Another clip from 2012, teaching Bullywood cinema n urging them to stop embarrassing India globally,I am only sharing these to bust this propaganda by mafia media that I starting criticising Bullywood after became hugely successful post Queen release in 2014,Fact check- not true. https://t.co/qn60KdASME — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021





Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, "Another clip from 2012, teaching Bullywood cinema n urging them to stop embarrassing India globally,I am only sharing these to bust this propaganda by mafia media that I starting criticising Bullywood after became hugely successful post Queen release in 2014,Fact check- not true."

