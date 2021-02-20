Kangana Ranaut shares video from when she discussed item songs, misogyny in films with Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan
Two old videos have surfaced online, showing Kangana Ranaut discussing the portrayal of women in Hindi films and how the 'pressure of being pretty and young' works in the industry. The videos are from 2012 and 2014 and one of them shows Kangana in discussion with Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Parineeti Chopra.
Kangana is seen telling Aamir in the 2014 video, "I do not say do not show dark reality in cinema, show them but showing the consequences is equally important. It is just lack of creativity. Shakespeare's has written maximum negative and dark characters but the influence is positive. You are scared of darkness," and Aamir interrupts to say, "You do not learn to be negative."
She added, "But, the way we show girls in our movies, the kind of words we use, to describe them like 'tandoori chicken'. ...the boy will either take her coat in his mouth or pull off her dupatta... And all she does is blush, it does not matter! No matter how much we defend out country and our films, this is shameful."
Aamir then turned to Deepika to weigh in on the issue. Deepika said, "I used to hear that films have an impact on the society and I never took it seriously until right now. Until the fact that we are now sitting and discussing it so seriously right here. Perhaps I will be more careful now."
Kangana then shared an incident from the time when she realised the impact of films on society and said, "A few years ago, one of my friend's young daughter was practicing steps to one of these vulgar songs and she looked cute performing those. But then I thought, the kind of mentality she will nurture, she will look for doing such things for acceptance, appreciation and applause. I felt responsible for that and I have denied at least six songs over past 3-4 years." Parineeti is only seen listening to the discussion in the clip.
Sharing the video, originally posted by a fan, Kangana wrote, "Watch this, it is many years ago in my early twenties teaching feminism to Bullywood, listen you all upcoming libru feminists, tum jis school me padhte ho hum waha ke principal reh chuke hain (I have been the principal of the school you go to)!"
Kangana also shared another video from 2012, in which she opened up on how being an actor in the industry was limiting and allowed little scope for actresses to earn money. Kangana said in the video, "There are two kinds of actresses - the one who do art cinema, they are tagged boring, ugly and not so sexy. They do not get money, they don't get shows, they don't get endorsements. They can do a ₹200 cr film and will be known as the best actresses, but nobody will be interested in them. The others are, they are very proud to say 'I am not a very good actress but I am a stunner' or things like that, full botox-ed face. But the pressure of being young and pretty is so much that you will go to any extent to be young and pretty but not an actress."
Also read: Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for Patralekhaa: 'My reason to smile'
"But these are the ones who are on billboards and who get all the money. They can't really go to the other side where they will have to go without the makeup, where you just have to go out there and just be as an actor. You might just want to get paid. I started with my film, Gangster, and I won the best actress award in Asia and all that and I was jobless. I did Fashion, I got the national award, that is the time when a very big superstar told me 'this is the end of your career now'."
Asked if it was because she won a national award, Kangana further said, "Just that baggage of being an actor. I do not know what he meant, but he said, 'once in a while films like these will be made. You are an actor, people will respect you but that's all. How much money do you have? How many endorsements do you have and how many more offers do you have?' So I realised like being a good actor, the offers and options are limited. You can't fit in. At the same time, you have responsibilities, Like any other girl, you want to be successful!
Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, "Another clip from 2012, teaching Bullywood cinema n urging them to stop embarrassing India globally,I am only sharing these to bust this propaganda by mafia media that I starting criticising Bullywood after became hugely successful post Queen release in 2014,Fact check- not true."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kangana, Deepika, Aamir discussed item songs and misogyny in films. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty recreates Shehnaaz Gill's Saada Kutta Kutta on spotting a dog
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for Patralekhaa: 'My reason to smile'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor drops new glam pics, Shanaya, Aaliyah Kashyap dub her a 'beauty'
- Khushi Kapoor shared stunning new pictures of herself and lauding her were cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
83, Shershaah release dates revealed, Neha Kakkar talks about body image issues
- From the release dates of Ranveer Singh's 83 and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah being revealed to Neha Kakkar talking about dealing with anxiety, here are top entertainment news stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka gets a compliment from Drew Barrymore: 'I loved you at first sight'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film Shershaah to hit theatres in July
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal joins 'Don't Rush' trend, shared a quirky dance video, watch
- Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a dance video, featuring him and two others, as he joined the Don't Rush internet trend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut claims she was first Rajput rebel woman at 15 when she left home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann shares shirtless photo to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date
- Ayushmann Khurrana shared a shirtless picture to reveal the release date of his film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It was Varun Dhawan's comment that stole attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka shares a gem from old photoshoot, lets her hair and lips do the talking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4
- Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra says she's 'never depended' on a hero to elevate her career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana slams minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'
- Kangana Ranaut has slammed a minister who reportedly called her a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)', calling him a 'fool' who has her confused with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox