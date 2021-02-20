Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for girlfriend Patralekhaa: 'You are my reason to smile'
Actor Rajkummar Rao has wished his girlfriend, actor Patralekhaa on her birthday. The couple has been dating for many years now.
On Saturday, Rajkummar took to Instagram to share a picture of Patralekhaa with a romantic note. "Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. Muskurane ki wajah tum ho (You are my reason to smile)," he wrote. The final line is from a song from their film, CityLights.
Reacting to his post, Patralekhaa wrote, "Thank you for being my strength." Rajkummar also shared a selfie of the two from a recent trip to the mountains on his Instagram Stories.
Rajkummar spoke about his relationship with his CityLights co-star when he appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars. “When my mom first met Patralekha, she said that she’s going to be the last girl I’m meeting,” he said. “Patralekha is my best friend -- we discuss cinema, we discuss acting or travelling. We’re not discussing marriage or babies because we like the way we are," he had added.
In 2014, Rajkummar had talked about how marriage was not on his mind. "No marriage for a long time. She has just started her career. And I am not ready for the institution of marriage. I respect the institution. But it's not for me. We are happy to be together. I consult her on all my roles." He added it was a "delight" to work with her in Cityights. "It's always a pleasure to work with a co-actor whom you can respond to naturally. She is a natural, brilliant actress," he said.
Rajkummar was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. His next release will be Roohi with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.
