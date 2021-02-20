IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for girlfriend Patralekhaa: 'You are my reason to smile'
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for years.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for years.
bollywood

Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for girlfriend Patralekhaa: 'You are my reason to smile'

Rajkummar Rao has wished Patralekhaa on her birthday with a sweet note on Instagram. Check out what he wrote about his girlfriend here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 AM IST

Actor Rajkummar Rao has wished his girlfriend, actor Patralekhaa on her birthday. The couple has been dating for many years now.

On Saturday, Rajkummar took to Instagram to share a picture of Patralekhaa with a romantic note. "Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. Muskurane ki wajah tum ho (You are my reason to smile)," he wrote. The final line is from a song from their film, CityLights.


Reacting to his post, Patralekhaa wrote, "Thank you for being my strength." Rajkummar also shared a selfie of the two from a recent trip to the mountains on his Instagram Stories.

Rajkummar spoke about his relationship with his CityLights co-star when he appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars. “When my mom first met Patralekha, she said that she’s going to be the last girl I’m meeting,” he said. “Patralekha is my best friend -- we discuss cinema, we discuss acting or travelling. We’re not discussing marriage or babies because we like the way we are," he had added.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets a compliment from Drew Barrymore: 'I have loved you at first sight'

In 2014, Rajkummar had talked about how marriage was not on his mind. "No marriage for a long time. She has just started her career. And I am not ready for the institution of marriage. I respect the institution. But it's not for me. We are happy to be together. I consult her on all my roles." He added it was a "delight" to work with her in Cityights. "It's always a pleasure to work with a co-actor whom you can respond to naturally. She is a natural, brilliant actress," he said.

Rajkummar was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. His next release will be Roohi with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
patralekhaa rajkummar rao

Related Stories

Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.
Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rajkummar Rao enters house, teases a twist ahead of finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 AM IST
  • The Bigg Boss 14 promo shows Rajkummar Rao in the house as he talks about a twist ahead of the grand finale. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also enter the house.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi is the second installment in the Stree franchise. It revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police booked an FIR against Vivek Oberoi for riding a bike without wearing a mask.
Mumbai Police booked an FIR against Vivek Oberoi for riding a bike without wearing a mask.
bollywood

FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with wife

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:41 AM IST
An FIR was registered against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi on Valentine's Day in Mumbai. He was also fined with 500 for not wearing a helmet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for years.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for years.
bollywood

Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for Patralekhaa: 'My reason to smile'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Rajkummar Rao has wished Patralekhaa on her birthday with a sweet note on Instagram. Check out what he wrote about his girlfriend here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public in December last year.
Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public in December last year.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor drops new glam pics, Shanaya, Aaliyah Kashyap dub her a 'beauty'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:16 AM IST
  • Khushi Kapoor shared stunning new pictures of herself and lauding her were cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

83, Shershaah release dates revealed, Neha Kakkar talks about body image issues

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • From the release dates of Ranveer Singh's 83 and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah being revealed to Neha Kakkar talking about dealing with anxiety, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drew Barrymore hosted Priyanka Chopra on her show.
Drew Barrymore hosted Priyanka Chopra on her show.
bollywood

Priyanka gets a compliment from Drew Barrymore: 'I loved you at first sight'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about her memoir, Unfinished. There, the actor-host showered Priyanka with compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah will release in July.
Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah will release in July.
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film Shershaah to hit theatres in July

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah will release on the silver screen on July 2. The film is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal has films such as Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Manekshaw biopic and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.
Vicky Kaushal has films such as Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Manekshaw biopic and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal joins 'Don't Rush' trend, shared a quirky dance video, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a dance video, featuring him and two others, as he joined the Don't Rush internet trend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut with her father.
Kangana Ranaut with her father.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut claims she was first Rajput rebel woman at 15 when she left home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has revealed how her response ended her relationship with her father when he tried to slap her in order to make her study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.
bollywood

Ayushmann shares shirtless photo to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:50 AM IST
  • Ayushmann Khurrana shared a shirtless picture to reveal the release date of his film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It was Varun Dhawan's comment that stole attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from an old magazine photoshoot.
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from an old magazine photoshoot.
bollywood

Priyanka shares a gem from old photoshoot, lets her hair and lips do the talking

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from a photoshoot she did for a magazine in 2018. It shows her posing in a white top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 83.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 83.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:35 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have starred together in films such as Agneepath and Krrish.
Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have starred together in films such as Agneepath and Krrish.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says she's 'never depended' on a hero to elevate her career

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she has never relied on male co-stars to help elevate her career. "I have never needed to do a movie with a particular hero or a particular guy for my career to go forward," she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has responded to derogatory comments made about her. (HT)
Kangana Ranaut has responded to derogatory comments made about her. (HT)
bollywood

Kangana slams minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has slammed a minister who reportedly called her a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)', calling him a 'fool' who has her confused with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since December 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since December 2017.
bollywood

Virat says spending time with Anushka is what 'matters at the end of the day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:30 PM IST
  • Virat Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how she is his 'pillar of strength'. He said that they love spending quality time with each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar in a still from Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.
Akshay Kumar in a still from Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.
bollywood

Four of Akshay Kumar’s release announcements come as a breather for cinema halls

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re and Prithviraj, confirmed release date of actor Akshay Kumar’s films have been announced all at the same time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP