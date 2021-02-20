Priyanka Chopra gets a compliment from Drew Barrymore: 'I have loved you at first sight'
Actor Priyanka Chopra has almost completed a full circuit of chat shows, late night shows and morning shows to promote her recently released memoir, Unfinished. However, when she visited The Drew Barrymore Show, virtually, it was she who was fan-girling over the host.
On the show, Priyanka told Drew how she was her teenage crush. Drew also responded with compliments. "I have loved you at first sight but I love your book. There are all the details that you bring us in with you. The part where you and Nick are like full in love and it's just so romantic. You've lived such an extraordinary life. It's hard to pick which facet of your life I'd like to talk to you about," Drew said.
Talking about Priyanka's massive fan-following, Drew said, "With over 60 million followers on Instagram, biggest star in India, huge here in Hollywood and a really famous husband, how do people manage such lives?"
Priyanka said, "I hate 8am usually because I'm a night person and not a morning person and I have to start with a coffee. The first button that I press is that of my espresso machine. I get up and do the next thing that everyone does, check Twitter, Instagram and news. Totally, I also do follow baby videos and doggy videos, and TikTok."
Priyanka has so far been a part of dozens of virtual interviews and book readings to promote Unfinished. Recently, she even had a chat with Ranveer Singh on a video call. The two talked about being married and their spouses.
The actor penned a note of thanks for her fans as the book has got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times. "Soooo this happened...in less than a week... The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful," she wrote
