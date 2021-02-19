Priyanka Chopra is 'endlessly grateful' as her memoir Unfinished gets featured in New York Times' bestseller list
Priyanka Chopra Jonas who recently released her memoir titled Unfinished on Friday penned a note of thanks for her fans as the book has got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times.
The White Tiger actor took to Instagram and shared a short clip that featured the cover of her book Unfinished. The video also featured some pictures that showcase some of the pivotal and candid moments from her life.
Along with the video, the Baywatch star penned down a note of thanks to her fans. "Soooo this happened...in less than a week... The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful," wrote Chopra.
Celebrity followers including veteran actor Neena Gupta liked the post, while many congratulated the Isn't It Romantic actor in the comments section.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra wears Nick Jonas' jacket as she steps out of vanity van to show set of Citadel during Instagram live
On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani star was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the screen adaption of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger.
Directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame, The White Tiger has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Priyanka will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama Text for You, directed by Jim Strouse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha's movie get release dates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti
- A host of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, among others tweeted to wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after marrying Vaibhav Rekhi. Watch
- Dia Mirza was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday. This was her first public appearance after her low-key wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We got Shahrukh!': Preity teases Aryan at auction after scoring SRK's namesake
- Preity Zinta was caught teasing Aryan Khan after scoring his father Shah Rukh Khan's namesake at Thursday's IPL auction. Watch a clip here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished gets featured in New York Times' bestseller list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty is yearning for the beach, drops a stunning throwback pic
- Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning throwback picture of herself and said how she was longing to hit the beach. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, son Taimur step out in Bandra as fans await her second baby's arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta, Aryan Khan caught video calling Shah Rukh at IPL 2021 Auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka was banned from using Jonas dog Gino's Instagram for this reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar introduces Dostana 2 star Lakshya as his fourth DCA member
- Karan Johar on Friday took to Instagram to introduce the fourth member of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, TV actor Lakshya. He will debut in Karan's production, Dostana 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renee Sen says she was born in Sushmita's heart when asked about her 'real' mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan will head to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot his next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanya Malhotra flaunts her arm tattoo and swimsuit, Neena Gupta approves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif collect gifts ahead of baby's arrival, Arjun visits Malaika's parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Roy takes music lessons as part of his speech therapy post brain stroke
- Actor Rahul Roy shared two videos on social media, which show him undergoing music lessons as one of the treatments to get back to normal after suffering a brain stroke in November.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox