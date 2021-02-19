Priyanka Chopra is 'endlessly grateful' as her memoir Unfinished gets featured in New York Times' bestseller list

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who recently released her memoir titled Unfinished on Friday penned a note of thanks for her fans as the book has got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times.

The White Tiger actor took to Instagram and shared a short clip that featured the cover of her book Unfinished. The video also featured some pictures that showcase some of the pivotal and candid moments from her life.





Along with the video, the Baywatch star penned down a note of thanks to her fans. "Soooo this happened...in less than a week... The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful," wrote Chopra.

Celebrity followers including veteran actor Neena Gupta liked the post, while many congratulated the Isn't It Romantic actor in the comments section.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra wears Nick Jonas' jacket as she steps out of vanity van to show set of Citadel during Instagram live

On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani star was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the screen adaption of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame, The White Tiger has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Priyanka will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama Text for You, directed by Jim Strouse.

