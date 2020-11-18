Anita Hassanandani, expecting her first child with Rohit Reddy, shares ‘unreal experience’ as she feels her baby’s kicks

tv

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 12:13 IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani seems to be enjoying every moment of her pregnancy and shared details of her ‘out of the world’ experience as she felt her baby’s kicks. She is expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy.

Taking to Instagram, Anita shared a picture of Rohit giving her a kiss on the cheek as they held hands. The photo was from their recent Diwali celebrations. “While I share this kiss, I feel the kicks. It is so amusing exciting miraculous out of the world unreal experience ... canNOT be described in words. Every mother would understand what I’m feeling,” she wrote.

Last month, Anita and Rohit announced the news of her pregnancy through a cute video, which showed the different phases of their relationship and ended with her revealing her baby bump.

Anita is due in February 2021. In a video shared on Instagram, she said, “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly.”

Rohit said, “My father was in a hospital for a month. Anita got herself tested there. She told me she was pregnant. We were overwhelmed. Dad was right in front of me. And I told her he is coming back.”

Also read: Shekhar Suman demands apology from those who accused him of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for political motives

Anita told Hindustan Times that she was ‘excited, thrilled, nervous’ about the pregnancy. Talking about their families’ reaction, she said, “They were all teary eyed, so amazed, and ecstatic. Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy.”

Anita also opened up about how they kept the news hush-hush. “See, luckily or whatever, but because of the Covid situation, I didn’t have to step out, so nobody has seen me. I was literally locked inside the house, that made it slightly easier. It is difficult of course, keeping this news, but we managed and also realised that we are good at it,” she laughed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more