Shekhar Suman demands apology from those who accused him of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for political motives

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 07:43 IST

Actor Shekhar Suman has demanded an apology from those who accused him of using actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to advance his political career. He said that the elections in Bihar are done and he never cared about them.

Shekhar took to Twitter to share his thoughts. “When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna,a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions.The Bihar elections have come n gone and I cldnt care a fig about it.Wd these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me,” he said.

When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna,a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions.The Bihar elections have come n gone and I cldnt care a fig about it.Wd these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 17, 2020

Shekhar added in another tweet how one has to think a lot before taking a stand. “If you fight for a problem you are doing it for publicity,if you don’t you are a self-centered,coward and a selfish guy.One has to think a million times before taking a stand.There ain’t always a motive behind what you do,” he wrote.

On Diwali, Shekhar had shared a tweet, remembering Sushant. “Remembering Sushant on this day.Exactly Six months ago a tragedy of great magnitude happened.The whole nation cried.And is still grief struck.A light that illuminated millions extinguished forever.This Diwali is dedicated to you,” he wrote.

Shekhar has been tweeting demands for a fair investigation and also his own theories about Sushant’s death in June. He had tweeted that Sushant's death could have been a murder. “Sushant’s case has been strangulated to death.Asphyxia?or Aise fix kiya,” he had written in a tweet.

He met Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), in June to discuss Sushant’s case. He clarified in a tweet later that he had no political ambitions. “I’ve no taste for politics,no inclination,no aptitude,no temperament.if given the choice i wdn’t like to touch it with a ten feet barge pole.ppl are trying hard to stop me from going ahead with #justiceforSushantforum by insinuating ive political ambitions,” he said.

In another tweet, Shekhar raised questions about the CBI probe. “Unfortunately kisi ke jaane se kisi ki zindagi nahin rukti. lekin ek androoni ladai nyay ke liye chalti rehni chahiye (Life does not stop when someone dies but the internal fight for justice must go on). Why has the CBI still not come up with any inference or conclusion is a big mystery. There r many questions dat will 4ever remain unanswered,” he wrote.

