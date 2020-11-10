Bihar Results 2020: Shekhar Suman supports Tejashwi Yadav, hopes he will pursue Sushant Singh Rajput death case ‘vehemently’

bollywood

Actor and television host Shekhar Suman has thrown his weight behind Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Early trends show that Tejashwi has taken a lead in the Raghopur seat, where he is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Satish Kumar.

Shekhar took to Twitter to show his support for Tejashwi, whom he met in June to discuss the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “Tejashwi Yadav has taken a huge lead in Bihar.He will be the next and the youngest CM.Congrats.He is the first one whom I met regarding Sushant Singh.I hope when he comes to power he pursues the case vehemently,” he wrote.

Tejashwi Yadav has taken a huge lead in Bihar.He will be the next and the youngest CM.Congrats.He is the first one whom I met regarding Sushant Singh.I hope when he comes to power he pursues the case vehemently.🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 10, 2020

Tejashwi was ahead in very early trends as counting of votes started for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly. The fate of the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be decided on Tuesday.

It was earlier alleged that Shekhar would join the Rashtriya Janata Dal after he met Tejashwi in connection with the Sushant case. However, he clarified in a tweet later that he had no political ambitions. “I’ve no taste for politics,no inclination,no aptitude,no temperament.if given the choice i wdn’t like to touch it with a ten feet barge pole.ppl are trying hard to stop me from going ahead with #justiceforSushantforum by insinuating ive political ambitions,” he said.

I've no taste for politics,no inclination,no aptitude,no temperament.if given the choice i wdn't like to touch it with a ten feet barge pole.ppl are trying hard to stop me from going ahead with #justiceforSushantforum by insinuating ive political ambitions. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 2, 2020

Shekhar has been crusading for justice for Sushant and was one of the most vocal supporters of a Central Bureau of Investigation probe. In a new tweet, he urged everyone to light diyas in the late actor’s memory on Diwali.

“14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious. 14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the14th,six months ago. What a paradox! So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever. The path to justice is tough but we can pray,” he wrote.

In another tweet, Shekhar raised questions about the CBI probe. “Unfortunately kisi ke jaane se kisi ki zindagi nahin rukti. lekin ek androoni ladai nyay ke liye chalti rehni chahiye (Life does not stop when someone dies but the internal fight for justice must go on). Why has the CBI still not come up with any inference or conclusion is a big mystery. There r many questions dat will 4ever remain unanswered,” he wrote.

