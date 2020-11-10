e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut responds to fans who want her to stay quiet on Twitter, are tired of her tweets: ‘Don’t love me like a hater’

Kangana Ranaut responds to fans who want her to stay quiet on Twitter, are tired of her tweets: ‘Don’t love me like a hater’

Kangana Ranaut sent out a message to her fans who do not like her tweets. She said that they had the option to mute, unfollow or block her, and if they do not, they are ‘clearly obsessed’.

bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut said that those who do not like her tweets should mute, unfollow or block her.
Actor Kangana Ranaut is fiercely opinionated and does not believe in maintaining a diplomatic stance. From politics to fashion, she airs her views on a variety of topics, sometimes leading to criticism from her fans. In a new post, she addressed these people, who advise her to remain silent on Twitter.

Kangana wrote, “All the fans who keep checking my tweets all day and keep declaring they are bored/tired and ask me to stay quiet should Mute/unfollow or Block me, if you don’t then you are clearly obsessed. Don’t love me like a hater but if you don’t know any better then go for it. Love.”

 

In August, Kangana joined social media, taking over accounts that were originally run by her team. In a self-made video explaining her decision, she said that all these years, she let go of deals worth crores, got called a witch but never felt the need to be on social media as she felt that she could talk about women empowerment and nationalism through her films. However, she changed her mind this year as she realised the power of social media.

Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai Police for allegedly ‘trying to create hatred and communal tension’ through their tweets and interviews. Last month, a Bandra metropolitan court directed the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against the sisters, based on a private complaint by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed.

Kangana has been juggling between professional commitments and preparations for her brother Aksht Ranaut’s wedding. On October 30, she shared a picture with her Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on Instagram and wrote, “Last day of our readings together, thank you @sarveshmewara workshops before filming is a really subtle process but it helps develop confidence and faith in ourselves and our team members, filming begins in December #Tejas.” She will be seen playing an Indian Air Force pilot in the film.

