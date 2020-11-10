Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:23 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who has lead the opposition coalition against chief minister Nitish Kumar, was leading in Raghopur seat as counting of votes started for the 243-member Bihar assembly.

In Raghopur, the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Prasad Yadav faces the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Satish Kumar, who had defeated Rabri Devi in 2010 state elections and the Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP’s) Rakesh Roshan. In 2015, then 25-year-old Tejashwi had defeated the BJP’s Kumar.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was ahead in very early trends as postal ballots were being counted, according to counting data provided by C Voter. The early trends are in line with projections by most exit polls that predicted the 31-year-old could give a tough fight to Nitish Kumar-fronted National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Thousands of political leaders will be eagerly watching the counting of votes on Tuesday for the three-phase Bihar assembly elections, which concluded on November 7. Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal (United) or (JDU), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), are facing a tough contest from candidates from the opposition coalition of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance. The Mahagathbandhan comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and Left parties.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.