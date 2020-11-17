Ibrahim Ali Khan shares relatable post-Diwali struggle, fans gush over his dapper photoshoot

bollywood

Thinking of good captions to go with your pictures on Instagram can be a real task, and Ibrahim Ali Khan is feeling the struggle. He took to the photo-sharing platform to post pictures from his Diwali celebrations but was unable to come up with a fitting caption.

“Diwali toh khatam ho gayi, ab caption nahi mil raha hai (Diwali is over but I am still not getting a caption for my pictures),” Ibrahim wrote, sharing pictures of himself posing in a kurta pyjama.

Fans could not stop gushing over the dapper photos. One called them ‘the best thing you can see on internet today’. Another wrote, “bye you’re flawless”. A third commented, “no caption needed,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Many also dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

Ibrahim is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Like his parents and sister Sara Ali Khan, he wants to become an actor. While he is yet to sign his first film, he gave a glimpse of his acting chops in funny TikTok videos made during the lockdown. In May, he made his debut as a model for a clothing brand.

Earlier, in an interview, Saif opened up about Ibrahim’s desire to enter the film industry. “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway,” he had said.

Saif also had some advice for his son before he made his big screen debut: “It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully.”

