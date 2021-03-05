Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla on Rakhi Sawant pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina Dilaik and me close'
- Rubina Dilaik was extremely angry and fought with Rakhi Sawant when she got to know about the incident. Abhinav has now said that the reaction made him feel a 'sense of belonging'.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has revealed that the ugly incident of Rakhi Sawant pulling at his drawstrings on the show brought him closer to his wife. Abhinav participated on Salman Khan's reality show along with actor-wife Rubina Dilaik.
During a task, Rakhi had pulled the drawstrings of Abhinav's shorts. Later, when Rubina came to know about it, she had an ugly fight with her. Asking Rakhi to stay away from her husband, Rubina even threw a bucket of water on Rakhi in a related fight later.
About the incident, Abhinav told Times of India, "It was a violation of my personal space. It was not cool. Whatever happened after that was shown, nothing was edited pre or post."
Asked if Rubina's response to the incident brought them closer, he said, "Yes. It became an instinctive response that thereafter we'll watch each other's back. Thanks to the other contenders. Absolutely. It gave me a sense of belonging."
The couple was often criticised for not interacting with others in the house. However, with the challengers entering the show on the mid-season finale in December, dynamics changed drastically.
Rakhi took upon her to run "entertainment tracks" on the show, one of them had her flirting with Abhinav. It was all well in the beginning and both Abhinav and Rubina played along.
The couple, however, got uncomfortable when Rakhi crossed limits. Towards the end of the show, host Salman discussed the entire "track" and Rubina's friend-turned-foe on the show, Jasmin Bhasin, had said that Rakhi was not entirely to be blamed. "They (Abhinav and Rubina) were playing along till the time they benefitted with the immunity etc. Once the benefits stopped, they started finding faults with Rakhi. I think they should have drawn a line when Rakhi came in blouse and petticoat, in front of Abhinav. That is when they should have drawn a line," she had told Salman ahead of her re-entry in the house to support Aly Goni.
Rakhi had asked Abhinav to drape her sari and he happily obliged.
