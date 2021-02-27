Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik dances to folk song with husband Abhinav Shukla, watch video

Winner of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik has posted a new dance video on Instagram. She is seen immersed in the folk number playing out in the background while her husband and co-contestant from the show, Abhinav Shukla also joins her to shake a leg.

The video opens with Rubina, in an all-black attire, enjoying a dance and she is completely lost in the magic of the music. Abhinav soon joins her, only to give her company. The duo also smile and look at the camera a few times before the video ends. The video seems to be shot inside their house.





During a task on Bigg Boss 14, Rubina had revealed that their marriage was on the verge of breaking and they had decided to get divorced when they entered the show last year in October. “We had given each other time till November. With Bigg Boss, we had the opportunity to spent time with each other and sort out differences. Had we been outside, we would have been busy with our work and would not have been able to spend as much time together,” she had said.

In an interview after he was voted out of the show, Abhinav had said, “See, there were things. We are two very strong individuals. We have very strong opinions aur dono ki soch aapne toh dekh hi liya hoga Bigg Boss mein, alag-alag hai. Toh jab woh soch clash hoti hai (You have seen on Bigg Boss that our opinions are never the same, so when they clash), sparks fly. Lockdown was a difficult phase for everyone, and so it was for us. We gave ourselves six months.”

Also read: Farah Khan: 'At times I feel, I am working at my friends’ parties'

However, through their stint on the show, Rubina and Abhinav discovered new strength in their bond and decided to stay together. Soon after bagging the winner’s trophy, Rubina said, "In the Bigg Boss house, you don't have phones, you don't have places to run away. The only options are fight or flight. So we chose to take on our demons. And in return, it gave us a better understanding of who we are on an individual level, how should we treat our relationship on a mutual level, what are the ways in which we can invest our energies in respect to building our relationship with a fresh perspective."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON