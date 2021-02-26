Salman Khan feels ‘embarrassed yet delighted’ to display painting alongside Raja Ravi Varma’s at art show
- Salman Khan said he feels 'awkward' and 'embarrassed' but at the same time, 'delighted' and 'honoured', to have his painting displayed alongside legends at an art show.
Salman Khan’s painting Immortal will be displayed at an art exhibition in Bengaluru alongside the work of great artists, including Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore and VS Gaitonde. The actor took to Twitter to share his excitement and revealed that though he felt honoured, he also felt ‘awkward’ about it.
“Awkward embarrassed n yet delighted, honoured, privileged n over the moon to display my work amongst such great artist n legends like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, & VS Gaitonde. In all humility, thank u for the honour!” he wrote.
The show, titled The Masters & The Modern, will open on Saturday. The exhibit can also be viewed online on Google Arts & Culture.
Salman has been dabbling in painting for several years now and auctions many of his artworks for charity, the proceeds of which go to his charity, Being Human. Talking about his artistic side, his father Salim Khan had earlier told The Quint, “His instinct for painting comes in waves. Whenever he’s inspired or is in the mood, he paints, whether he’s at home or at our Panvel farmhouse.”
Meanwhile, Salman finished shooting for Bigg Boss 14 earlier this week. He has been shooting for a cameo in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen.
Salman will soon begin shooting Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will go on floors on March 8 in Mumbai. The three actors attended a puja at Yash Raj studio ahead of the shoot commencing.
“Tiger 3 is being mounted on a scale that has not been seen before and so is Pathan. It is going to be an incredibly visual and entertaining extravaganza for audiences when these films release in theatres. The energy was palpable during the puja. All the cast members were thrilled to be taking the story forward of the Tiger franchise. They spent a good one hour with each other before Salman went to shoot for Pathan,” a source told ANI.
