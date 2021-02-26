IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Arshi Khan laughs off criticism for Bigg Boss 14 after-party dress, reveals Salman Khan’s hilarious reaction to it
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
tv

Arshi Khan laughs off criticism for Bigg Boss 14 after-party dress, reveals Salman Khan’s hilarious reaction to it

  • Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
READ FULL STORY
By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST

Arshi Khan laughed off the criticism over her voluminous gold outfit at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, which seemed to be inspired by the eye-catching silver coat-dress worn by Lady Gaga at the MTV VMAs 2020. She revealed that even Salman Khan teased her about the outfit.

“Woh dress hi aisa tha. Finale ke baad jab chalet party mein pehna tha, toh Salman saab bhi keh rahe the, ‘Arshi, kya pehen ke aayi hai?’ (That's what the dress was like. When I wore it to the party in the chalet after the finale, even Salman sir asked me what I was wearing),” she told Hindustan Times.

Since her designer sent the outfit, Arshi decided to wear it at the after party and get it over with. She revealed Salman’s hilarious response to it: “Tu Bigg Boss ka sofa pehen kar aayi hai (Are you wearing the Bigg Boss sofa)?”


Arshi even messaged Instagram account Diet Sabya, who originally pointed out the resemblance to Lady Gaga’s futuristic dress, and joked about forgetting to wear the clear helmet. “Maine Diet Sabya ko message kiya tha. Woh fishbowl jo lagaya tha uske upar Lady Gaga ne, maine sirf itna bola, ‘Main woh lagana bhool gayi, sorry’ (I messaged Diet Sabya. I just told them that I forgot to wear that fishbowl that Lady Gaga wore on her head),” she laughed.

Also read: When Saif Ali Khan said he 'should've added a disclaimer' to son Taimur's name

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, Arshi said that her mother was extremely happy with the amount of screen space she was given on the show. She, however, declined to comment on Vikas Gupta and his family. “Kyun bewajah ki tafseelein pesh karein, ki aisa hua ya waisa hua? Faayda kya hai un sab cheezon ka (Why unnecessarily share details about what exactly happened? There is no point to those things),” she said.

Arshi said that she will now focus on acting projects, instead of events. “After Bigg Boss 11, I did not focus much on acting but only on events, for two years continuously. This time around, I will concentrate on acting, whether it is TV shows, films or something down South. I will do two or three projects, but big ones,” she concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arshi khan salman khan bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party seemed to have been inspired by Lady Gaga's at the MTV VMAs 2020.
Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party seemed to have been inspired by Lady Gaga's at the MTV VMAs 2020.
tv

Fans call Arshi ‘life-size Ferrero Rocher’ for taking a leaf out of Gaga's book

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • After Instagram account Diet Sabya pointed out the similarities between Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and Lady Gaga's look at the MTV VMAs 2020, fans responded.
READ FULL STORY
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
tv

Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • Hosting the grand finale of Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15, says 'everyone can audition and you get to vote'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
tv

Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addite Malik and Mohit Malik during the baby shower.(Instagram)
Addite Malik and Mohit Malik during the baby shower.(Instagram)
tv

Addite Malik, Mohit Malik look gorgeous at baby shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:45 PM IST
  • Mohit Malik and Addite Malik had their baby shower Wednesday and the TV couple was seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire for the bash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayush Shrivastava (Sourced)
Ayush Shrivastava (Sourced)
tv

Ayush Shrivastava: Lucky to have been part of good project:

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Actor Ayush Shrivastava best known for his work in ‘Kalank’, ‘Suryaputra Karn,’ ‘Abhay 2’, and ‘Ishq Subhanallah,’ says one cannot be taught acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sharad Malhotra is best known for his TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
Actor Sharad Malhotra is best known for his TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
tv

Sharad Malhotra: Gone are the days when people typecast you

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Actor Sharad Malhotra feels nowadays actors have more liberty to experiment without the fear of being trapped in a box.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee experienced 'emotional meltdowns' after welcoming son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son earlier this month. The latter took to Instagram and shared her experience of embracing motherhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana took part in Bigg Boss 13.
Himanshi Khurana took part in Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Himanshi Khurana says she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu, but turned it down

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Himanshi Khurana, who hit the national limelight after she featured in Bigg Boss 13, has spoken about the time when she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu and why she ended up not doing it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi's mom as she battles cancer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • As Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday, his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
tv

Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:50 AM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla lashed out at a troll targeting him. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also gave a befitting reply to a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunayana Fozdar plays Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,
Sunayana Fozdar plays Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,
tv

Sunayana Fozdar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali, won't 'mimic anyone'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Sunayana Fozdar, the new Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has said she has played the character for just five months and have so much to give to the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina and Jasmin shared a love-hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina and Jasmin shared a love-hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says Jasmin Bhasin is a beautiful lady

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:34 AM IST
  • Weeks after calling her an "ugly mouth woman" on Bigg Boss 14, season winner Rubina Dilaik has now said she finds Jasmin Bhasin to be a beautiful lady.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to marry in June this year.(Varinder Chawla)
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to marry in June this year.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar step out for a dinner date, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runners up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The two are likely to marry in June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents to Sufi earlier this month.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents to Sufi earlier this month.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals 'new mom problems' after son’s birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh revealed how her life has changed after the birth of their son, Sufi. She said that she is busy with mommy duties, leaving her little time for social media activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik answers if Rahul Vaidya is a ‘friend or enemy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Wednesday evening. She talked about what she misses about the show and the first thing she did with her phone after getting it back, among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
tv

Rakhi shares photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring 'brother' Salman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Sharing pictures from the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, Rakhi Sawant gave a shout-out to her 'brother' Salman Khan and hoped for all his wishes to come true. She was a finalist on the show, while he was the host.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac