Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan says she doesn't 'want to be an entertainer of Rakhi Sawant's standard'

  • Arshi Khan said that there are different kinds of entertainers in the world, and she doesn't want to be the sort of entertainer that her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rakhi Sawant is.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:40 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan said on the show that while she wants to be famous, she doesn't aspire to the sort of fame that her co-contestant, Rakhi Sawant, is known for.

Arshi made the comment on Monday's episode of Bigg Boss after Vikas Gupta said that she's coming across as Rakhi.

He said, “You wanted to become like Rakhi since childhood and now that you are with her in the same season, you have gone crazy. You would run after her entourage.”

She replied, “See in our film industry, alag alag darjo ke adaakara hote hai. But jo unka darja hai, wo mujhe nahi banna hai. (There are entertainers of various calibres in our industry. The type of entertainer that she is, I don’t want to be.) There are other artistes, who I admire. And Rakhi is not one of them.”

Both Rakhi and Arshi, however, are united by the fact that they've flirted with Abhinav Shukla during the course of the season. Last year, Arshi jokingly declared before the house, with Abhinav's wife, Rubina Dilaik present, “Abhinav is mine. Even if Rubina fights with me and asks me to look into her eyes, I am ready to do that but Abhinav is mine.”

Also read: Rakhi Sawant writes 'I Love Abhinav' all over her body, Abhinav is disgusted and Rubina is angry

Rakhi, meanwhile, wrote the words 'I love Abhinav' all over her body in a recent episode, much to the annoyance of Abhinav and Rubina. "Mera crazy love hai (This is my crazy love)," she said. "It is cheap entertainment, wo khud kharab dikhengi (She will make herself look bad)," Rubina said. Even Arshi warned Rakhi that she is distancing herself from Abhinav with such antics.

