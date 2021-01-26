Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan says she doesn't 'want to be an entertainer of Rakhi Sawant's standard'
- Arshi Khan said that there are different kinds of entertainers in the world, and she doesn't want to be the sort of entertainer that her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rakhi Sawant is.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan said on the show that while she wants to be famous, she doesn't aspire to the sort of fame that her co-contestant, Rakhi Sawant, is known for.
Arshi made the comment on Monday's episode of Bigg Boss after Vikas Gupta said that she's coming across as Rakhi.
He said, “You wanted to become like Rakhi since childhood and now that you are with her in the same season, you have gone crazy. You would run after her entourage.”
She replied, “See in our film industry, alag alag darjo ke adaakara hote hai. But jo unka darja hai, wo mujhe nahi banna hai. (There are entertainers of various calibres in our industry. The type of entertainer that she is, I don’t want to be.) There are other artistes, who I admire. And Rakhi is not one of them.”
Both Rakhi and Arshi, however, are united by the fact that they've flirted with Abhinav Shukla during the course of the season. Last year, Arshi jokingly declared before the house, with Abhinav's wife, Rubina Dilaik present, “Abhinav is mine. Even if Rubina fights with me and asks me to look into her eyes, I am ready to do that but Abhinav is mine.”
Also read: Rakhi Sawant writes 'I Love Abhinav' all over her body, Abhinav is disgusted and Rubina is angry
Rakhi, meanwhile, wrote the words 'I love Abhinav' all over her body in a recent episode, much to the annoyance of Abhinav and Rubina. "Mera crazy love hai (This is my crazy love)," she said. "It is cheap entertainment, wo khud kharab dikhengi (She will make herself look bad)," Rubina said. Even Arshi warned Rakhi that she is distancing herself from Abhinav with such antics.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat says her daughter ‘had no problems’ with her feelings for Aly Goni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Watch first promo of Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky pens romantic shayari, posts pics from Europe trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals his favourite nickname given by Pavitra Punia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant takes up Rubina Dilaik's duties without her consent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Parmar says her entry in Bigg Boss 14 'will put pressure on' Rahul Vaidya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly's sister says Jasmin's dad's comments about relationship were 'misconstrued'
- Jasmin Bhasin's father's comments about her relationship with Aly Goni were 'misinterpreted', Aly's sister has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant writes 'I Love Abhinav' all over her body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 110: Sonali Phogat is voted out of the show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhvik Mahajan: Contracts push actors into uncertainty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai, Tinaa Dattaa make fun of contestants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth speaks on Rubina-Abhinav's advantage, schools Nikki, Aly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Mehta reveals she turned down two TV shows after quitting Taarak Mehta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 109: Kamya says Eijaz is arrogant and over-confident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rannvijay Singha clearly wins the Bernie Sanders edit with this Roadies meme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox