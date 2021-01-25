IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant writes 'I Love Abhinav' all over her body, Abhinav is disgusted and Rubina Dilaik is an
Rakhi Sawant has been claiming to have fallen for Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant has been claiming to have fallen for Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant writes 'I Love Abhinav' all over her body, Abhinav is disgusted and Rubina Dilaik is an

In the promo, an angry Rubina Dilaik asks Rakhi Sawant to stop with her antics while Abhinav Shukla looked disgusted by her actions.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:29 AM IST

Soon after the eviction of Sonali Phogat on Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, nominations will be the major discussion point in the coming days. The Monday episode now promises some "fun and entertaining" moments.

The promotional video for Monday's episode begins with Rakhi Sawant telling Abhinav Shukla, "Apki biwi ko shayad neend nahi aaegi agar mai apke saath bartan dhoun (Maybe, your wife will not be able to sleep if I wash utensils with you)." Rubina Dilaik is seen responding to her saying, "Rakhi! Is tareeke ki baat mat kijiyega (Never say things like this)." Arshi is also seen laughing as Rakhi declares that no one can separate her from Abhinav.

Next, Rakhi roams around the house with 'I Love Abhinav' written all over her body, in red. It is all written with her red lipstick. She also has a few heart emojis made on herself. Abhinav looks disgusted and asks, "Ye Kya hai (What is this)?" and Rakhi responds, "Mera crazy love hai (This is my crazy love)." On Sunday's episode, Rakhi had jokingly said she'd have tattoos of Abhinav's name all over her body to show how true her love is.

Rakhi also asks Abhinav, "Kya feel ho raha hai (What are you feeling)?" An angry Rubina tells Abhinav, "It is cheap entertainment, wo khud kharab dikhengi (She will make herself look bad)," and Rakhi declares, "Ye meri body hai (This is my body)!"


Even Arshi warns Rakhi that she is distancing herself from Abhinav with such antics. Meanwhile, Rubina tells Abhinav, "She will cross her limits, now do not encourage."

The video also switches the mood to that of tension and stress as the nominations will be conducted on Monday. In the promo, the contestants are seen discussing what can be sacrificed, in order to nominate or save someone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are married.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are married.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal are married, see their first pics as groom and bride

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in Alibaug on Sunday in a very private ceremony. Their first pictures as husband and wife are finally out.
READ FULL STORY
Sonali Phogat is the latest one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat is the latest one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 110: Sonali Phogat is voted out of the show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 110: Salman Khan did not appear on the show this weekend. However, Sidharth Shukla was seen grilling the contestants.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Sonali Phogat is the latest one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat is the latest one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 110: Sonali Phogat is voted out of the show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 110: Salman Khan did not appear on the show this weekend. However, Sidharth Shukla was seen grilling the contestants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adhvik Mahajan (Sourced)
Adhvik Mahajan (Sourced)
tv

Adhvik Mahajan: Contracts push actors into uncertainty

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Known for his roles in ‘Naagin’, ‘Divya Drishti’ and as Angad in the film ‘Laxmii’, actor Adhvik Mahajan states that being contract bound does impede opportunities coming your way
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tinaa Dattaa and Rashami Desai will be seen on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday.
Tinaa Dattaa and Rashami Desai will be seen on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai, Tinaa Dattaa make fun of contestants

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:48 PM IST
New promos of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode show former contestant Rashami Desai entering the show along with Tinaa Dattaa and making fun of contestants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla will appear on Bigg Boss 14 in Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Sidharth Shukla will appear on Bigg Boss 14 in Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth speaks on Rubina-Abhinav's advantage, schools Nikki, Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The new Bigg Boss 14 promos show previous season winner Sidharth Shukla entering the house and showing the mirror to Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni about their conduct in the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Mehta had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last year.
Neha Mehta had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last year.
tv

Neha Mehta reveals she turned down two TV shows after quitting Taarak Mehta

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Neha Mehta, of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, turned down two TV show offers as she wasn't confident of playing those characters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan recently stepped out of the show for prior commitments.(Colors)
Eijaz Khan recently stepped out of the show for prior commitments.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 109: Kamya says Eijaz is arrogant and over-confident

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 109: Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik discussed their married lives, while Eijaz revealed he was with Pavitra Punia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bernie Sanders does seem unimpressed by the contestant.
Bernie Sanders does seem unimpressed by the contestant.
tv

Rannvijay Singha clearly wins the Bernie Sanders edit with this Roadies meme

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:08 PM IST
After multiple celebrities tried their hands at the Bernie Sanders edit, it was VJ Rannvijay Singha who clearly won. He shared a photo of Bernie, edited into a Roadies audition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Avneet Kaur has done TV shows such as Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She recently featured in singer Akull’s song Faraar.
Actor Avneet Kaur has done TV shows such as Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She recently featured in singer Akull’s song Faraar.
tv

Avneet Kaur on being body shamed: Trolls don’t deserve even a fraction of our attention

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Dancer-actor Avneet Kaur agrees that social media is important, but she insists that it’s neither our life, nor does it define our existence, so one needs to maintain necessary distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teejay celebrated her birthday on Friday.(Instagram)
Teejay celebrated her birthday on Friday.(Instagram)
tv

Teejay Sidhu celebrates birthday with newborn baby and Karanvir Bohra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra shares sweet messages on Instagram to mark her birthday on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Audience will ask tough questions to contestants.
Audience will ask tough questions to contestants.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo teases a power-packed Weekend Ka Vaar episode, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar will see a number of ex-contestants grace the episode as well as few audience, some of whom will grill the current contestants. Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik will be asked some tough questions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naina Singh was last seen in Bigg Boss-14 House. (Sourced)
Naina Singh was last seen in Bigg Boss-14 House. (Sourced)
tv

Naina Singh: One cannot hide their real persona on screen

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Hailing from Moradabad, reality TV star Naina Singh feels it’s tougher to be yourself on screen instead of playing a reel-life character.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan triggered the fight between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik.(Colors)
Arshi Khan triggered the fight between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Shefali praises Arshi despite her triggering Sonali-Rubina fight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga praises Arshi Khan for this trait of hers, despite her constant fights with everyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat is a wild card entry on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat is a wild card entry on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 108: Sonali Phogat cries, says she want to leave the house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 108: Abhinav Shukla was once again seen being rude with Rubina Dilaik. Rubina also had a fight with Sonali Phogat who later said she wanted to go home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia feels maybe people doubt them as Eijaz and she had a love-hate relationship on Bigg Boss
Pavitra Punia feels maybe people doubt them as Eijaz and she had a love-hate relationship on Bigg Boss
tv

Pavitra Punia - Eijaz Khan love story: What we have is real. Love is a beautiful

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:27 PM IST
When a celebrity declares their love on national television, it is often believed to be not-so-genuine and just for the camera
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan addresses question on marrying Pavitra Punia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Eijaz Khan said that his father approves of his relationship with Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Pavitra Punia. He also addressed a question on whether marriage is on the cards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP