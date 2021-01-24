Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 110: Sonali Phogat is voted out of the show

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar brought bad news for the contestants as it was time for eviction for the week. Show host Salman Khan was not seen this weekend, but guests interacted with the contestants. Last season winner Sidharth Shukla even grilled them for some incidences.

Sidharth took audience calls for each contestant and then questioned the over the issues raised by the caller. One caller asked Rahul Vaidya to explain why he often asks Abhinav Shukla to man up. “Abhinav peeche se uksane ki kohish krta hai, khas kr Sonali Phogat ji ko. To mujhe lagta hai, jo insan peeche se ja k baatein karta hai (Abhinav tries his best to instigate people, especially Sonali Phogat. So I think a person who talks behind the back cannot be man enough) he is not man enough,” Rahul explained.

Sidharth Shukla appears on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)





During the interaction, Rakhi also said jokingly that she’d get tattoos in the name of Abhinav, all over her body. When Rakhi revealed that she has been criticizing Abhinav behin his back, Rubina got upset. Even Abhinav told Rakhi that she should not say such things. Rakhi was unapologetic about it.

Sidharth SHukla and Rashami Desai were cordial to each other when they came face to face on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)

Much like Salman has earlier done, Sidharth also advised Abhinav to refrain from fighting on behalf of his actor-wife Rubina Dilaik. In another interesting moment, Harsh Limabchiya, who visited as a guest, claimed that Jasmin Bhasin wanted to get Aly Goni’s ring size. Upon Vikas Gupta’s suggestions, Aly took out his ring and gave it to Harsh. During the task, Vikas also said that he was upset with Rakhi for having compared him with Abhinav. Rakhi was angry but they later reconciled.

Before the guests left the house, Sonali Phogat was voted out of the show and she sang songs for Aly as she left the house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON