Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai, Tinaa Dattaa make fun of contestants, Haarsh mocks Rakhi Sawant for her interest in Abhinav
Bigg Boss 14 is all set to witness the return of former contestant Rashami Desai, who along with TV actor Tinaa Dattaa, will be seen making fun of the current lot of contestants on the reality show.
A promo shows Rashami in a green sari, with a belt around the waist, blowing balloons and making funny noises from across the glass door. She says in an animated voice, "Bigg Boss dekho, dekho mujhe dekho (See me Bigg Boss, see me). Tina also repeated the same in a funny voice.
Another video shows comedian-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa and actor-dancer Raghav Juyal taking a dig at Rakhi Sawant for showing interest in Abhinav Shukla who is living inside the Bigg Boss house with wife Rubina Dilaik.
They are also seen making fun of rumoured couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. While Jasmin has been evicted, Aly is still in the house after he returned post an exit.
Another video shows Haarsh and Raghav making fun of other contestants by imitating them. Raghav, in a stiped blazer and hat, begs in front of Haarsh, saying, "Mere ko apni watt lagani hai yar" and adds that he wants someone to call him, "nalla" and "popular".
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will also be seen entering the house and promos show him scolding the contestants about their way of playing the game. From schooling Aly Goni about the concept of friendship to scolding Nikki for needlessly dragging old issues, he will be seen talking to the contestants in his own way.
