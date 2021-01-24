IND USA
Sidharth Shukla will appear on Bigg Boss 14 in Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla says Rubina-Abhinav have unfair advantage, schools Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni

The new Bigg Boss 14 promos show previous season winner Sidharth Shukla entering the house and showing the mirror to Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni about their conduct in the house.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:47 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode will see Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla enter the house. The actor will be seen talking to the contestants about their conduct in the house and what's wrong with their ways of playing the game.

Colors has shared three promos of the upcoming episode, featuring Sidharth. He is seen in a white sleeveless shirt and tie and talking to the contestants from across a glass as per a precautionary measure amid coronavirus pandemic.

In one of the videos, Sidharth says Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have got an unfair advantage on the show as they always have each other's support. Rahul Vaidya is seen nodding as Sidharth makes the statement.


In another video, Sidharth is seen talking to Nikki Tamboli. Recalling how she tried to bring the MeToo topic involving Devoleena Bhattacharjee, he says, "You have been bringing up old issues again and again. It becomes very boring. You used to be so interesting. You say bitter things, that's not entertaining at all. Why are you doing that?"


Nikki and Devoleena recently had an ugly fight in the house during which Nikki mentioned that Devoleena had threatened to accuse Sidharth Shukla of inappropriate behaviour if he touched her during their stint on Bigg Boss 13.

Also read: Neha Mehta reveals she turned down two TV shows after quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

One more video shows Sidharth schooling Aly Goni about friendship. Aly has been openly supporting Rahul Vaidya as a friend. Talking to both of them, Sidharth says, "You (Rahul) and Aly are such good friends. You support each other. Kaun kiska chamcha hai (who flatters whom)."


When Aly defends himself saying, "Chamche badalte hain, dosti rahti hai (flatterers can change but friends stay forever)," Sidharth replies, "Aap logo ki dosti dosti hai, dusre ki dosti dosti nahi? (You both have a friendship, others cannot have a friendship)?"

