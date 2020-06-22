Sidharth Shukla reveals what love means to him, if he would choose love over career

tv

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla said that he would fall in love with someone with a ‘good heart’, as he believes that love goes beyond looks and outer beauty. He also revealed if he would choose love over his career.

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth was asked what kind of a woman he is looking for to get married to and how he defines love. “Shaadi ke liye main filhaal kisiko dhoondh nahi raha hoon (Currently, I am not looking for someone to get married to),” he said.

Sidharth said that love was beyond superficial things like good looks. “I think love is when it is out of what a person looks like or does. When I stop judging somebody and start accepting the person the way they are is when you are in love. When happiness comes with the presence of that person, that’s when it is love,” he said.

“When you start looking for someone with outer beauty, the only problem is it will keep changing and you will find somebody better. So it is always better to find somebody who has got a good heart and who is more real,” he added.

Sidharth was also asked if he would choose love over career, to which he said, “I know my love would love my career and I would love my career to be loved, so I don’t see that as a problem.”

Sidharth has been linked with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Their closeness on the show was one of its talking points and fans began rooting for the couple, whom they termed ‘Sidnaaz’. However, after the show ended, he said that there is no romance brewing between them and that they are just good friends.

Fans continue to love Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry and made their music video, Bhula Dunga, viral within hours of its release. Reports suggest that they will team up for two more music videos.

Sidharth made his acting debut with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He went on to act in popular serials such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania but has not appeared in any films since then.

