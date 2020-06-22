e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

After Salman Khan’s appeal to his fans ‘to stand with Sushant’s fans’, Sona Mohapatra targeted him for failing to rein in his followers on social media in the past.

bollywood Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sona Mohapara has reacted to Salman Khan’s request to his fans to support Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans.
Sona Mohapara has reacted to Salman Khan’s request to his fans to support Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans.
         

Singer Sona Mohapatra termed Salman Khan ‘the one & only poster boy of toxic masculinity’ as she tweeted about the actor’s request to his fans to ‘stand with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and family’. Sushant’s death has reignited the debate on nepotism in the film industry with many claiming that outsiders are isolated and ignored by the ‘Bollywood privilege club’.

“A ‘large hearted’ PR move from the one & only poster boy of toxic masculinity!Of course he felt no such need to tweet or apologise for the vile threats that his digital paid army sent out to intimidate & bully others in the past. Got his dad to speak everytime he screwed up,” Sona wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Late on Saturday, Salman had written, “A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant’s fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.” Salman trended on Twitter last week with Sushant’s fans calling him and others such as Alia Bhatt an Karan Johar out. Salman’s fans also responded on Twitter leading to a battle of hashtags.

Sona has often called out Salman and his fans on social media. After she supported Priyanka Chopra for walking out of the actor’s Bharat, she received death and rape threats online. She had later shared apology from a follower of the actor, and written, “From S**t ‘I’ll kill you’ to ‘Sona Mam’. A journey of toxic intimidation to ‘being intimidated’ within 24 hours? I’m guessing he figured that India would find & thrash him soon enough. Dear followers of bhai the bully, please read the writing in the wall. Your time is UP. (sic)”

top news
Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pak in J-K’s Rajouri
Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pak in J-K’s Rajouri
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
LIVE: 14,821 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 4.25 lakh
LIVE: 14,821 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 4.25 lakh
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
Will ‘Boycott China’ strategy really help?
Will ‘Boycott China’ strategy really help?
Containment plan to door to door checks: How Delhi, Mumbai are fighting Covid-19
Containment plan to door to door checks: How Delhi, Mumbai are fighting Covid-19
Unlock 1: Metro trains, schools and other services still shut, no decision yet on resumption
Unlock 1: Metro trains, schools and other services still shut, no decision yet on resumption
Amid India-China tension, is Nepal a threat? Gen VP Malik (retd) answers
Amid India-China tension, is Nepal a threat? Gen VP Malik (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In