Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:42 IST

Singer Sona Mohapatra termed Salman Khan ‘the one & only poster boy of toxic masculinity’ as she tweeted about the actor’s request to his fans to ‘stand with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and family’. Sushant’s death has reignited the debate on nepotism in the film industry with many claiming that outsiders are isolated and ignored by the ‘Bollywood privilege club’.

“A ‘large hearted’ PR move from the one & only poster boy of toxic masculinity!Of course he felt no such need to tweet or apologise for the vile threats that his digital paid army sent out to intimidate & bully others in the past. Got his dad to speak everytime he screwed up,” Sona wrote on Twitter.

A ‘large hearted’ PR move from the one & only poster boy of toxic masculinity!👇🏾Of course he felt no such need to tweet or apologise for the vile threats that his digital paid army sent out to intimidate & bully others in the past. Got his dad to speak everytime he screwed up https://t.co/D3qKjx7PzM — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2020

Late on Saturday, Salman had written, “A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant’s fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.” Salman trended on Twitter last week with Sushant’s fans calling him and others such as Alia Bhatt an Karan Johar out. Salman’s fans also responded on Twitter leading to a battle of hashtags.

Sona has often called out Salman and his fans on social media. After she supported Priyanka Chopra for walking out of the actor’s Bharat, she received death and rape threats online. She had later shared apology from a follower of the actor, and written, “From S**t ‘I’ll kill you’ to ‘Sona Mam’. A journey of toxic intimidation to ‘being intimidated’ within 24 hours? I’m guessing he figured that India would find & thrash him soon enough. Dear followers of bhai the bully, please read the writing in the wall. Your time is UP. (sic)”