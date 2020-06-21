Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar court

bollywood

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:18 IST

A complaint was filed in a court in Bihar on Saturday, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea and Sushant were reportedly in a relationship.

Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. It has been posted for hearing on June 24.

This is the second petition filed before the CJM’s court in the north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur in connection with the death of the Patna-born actor. He was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.

Earlier this week, a local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed a similar petition naming Bollywood bigwigs Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor as accused. Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star.

Kumar has accused Chakraborty of “financial and mental exploitation” of Rajput. “My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud),” Kumar’s lawyer Kamlesh told reporters.

Chakraborty has been questioned by Mumbai Police. The police have recorded statements of 15 people so far, including Rhea.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi visited the residence of Rajputs bereaved father in Patna and offered condolences to the grieving family members.

Modi was accompanied by fellow BJP leader, and a cousin of Rajput, Neeraj Singh Bablu, who had travelled to Mumbai along with the late actor’s father KK Singh for performing the last rites.

Visitors to Rajput’s paternal residence at Rajiv Nagar, during the day, also included Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh. Emerging from the house after meeting the bereaved family members, Yadav said, “It is my appeal to the people of Bihar and UP to always shower their love and affection on sons of the soil who make a name for themselves in Bollywood enduring untold hardships”.

The death of 34-year-old Rajput has triggered furious reactions across the state. Some political figures like former MPs Lovely Anand and Pappu Yadav have demanded a CBI probe into the suicide.