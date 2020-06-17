Sushant Singh Rajput death: Ekta Kapoor says ‘beyond upset’ after abetment case filed against her, Salman Khan in Bihar

bollywood

Amid the debate around nepotism and the treatment of outsiders in Bollywood triggered by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a case has been filed against in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur against a number of influential people from the film industry. Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a case against eight members of the film industry, including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor, reports ANI.

The case has been filed against Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

“In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step,” the advocate said.

I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha pic.twitter.com/9jNdqvXVKr — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Producer Ekta Kapoor responded to the allegations in an Instagram post and said that she was ‘beyond upset’ with the conspiracy theories which had no basis in truth. She wrote, “Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!!”

Sushant made his acting debut with a supporting role in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, produced by Ekta’s banner Balaji Telefilms. He shot to fame with the serial Pavitra Rishta, which was also produced by her.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the ‘professional rivalry’ angle will be investigated by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant’s death. He wrote in a tweet that while the post-mortem report said that it was a case of death by suicide, “there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry”.

