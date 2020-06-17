India-China border clash: Anushka Sharma pays tribute to martyred soldiers, says loss feels ‘personal’ as daughter of soldier

bollywood

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:12 IST

Anushka Sharma, whose father Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kumar Sharma fought in the Kargil War of 1999, paid tribute to the 20 soldiers of the Indian Army martyred in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan area of eastern Ladakh. In an Instagram post, she said that the loss ‘hurt hard’ and felt personal.

Sharing a picture of the Army memorial statue in Shimla, the actor wrote, “As a soldier’s daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families. #IndianArmy #JaiJawan.”

The deadly clash between the Indian and Chinese soldiers was the worst in four and a half decades. In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Army said that the troops ‘have disengaged’.

Earlier this year, on Army Day, Anushka shared pictures of her father during his Army days and wrote, “Their selfless sacrifices, courage and brotherhood is beyond words. My dad always made me proud. Love you papa.”

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma calls Karan Johar ‘a bigger victim’, says ‘without nepotism society will collapse’

On several occasions, Anushka has credited her Army background with shaping her personality. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, she had said, “To the Indian Army, I owe my being, my persona and my outlook. Being an army kid has instilled great confidence in me because of the open, non gender-bias environment I was raised in. We become adaptive, open-minded and survivors.”

Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, is yet to sign her next project as an actor. However, she has her hands full with her production ventures. Her most recent production was the Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok, which was well-received by critics as well as the audience.

Currently, Anushka is gearing up for the release of her next production, a horror film titled Bulbbul. The Netflix original stars Tripti Dimri,Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Bose.

Follow @htshowbiz for more