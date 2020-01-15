e-paper
Anushka Sharma shares special post for father on Army Day: 'My dad always made me proud'

Anushka Sharma shares special post for father on Army Day: ‘My dad always made me proud’

Anushka Sharma has shared a post dedicated to her father on Army Day. She shared three pictures of her father from his days in the army.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a post dedicated to her father on Army Day. Anushka shared three pictures of her father from his days in the army and wrote a special message for him.

“Their selfless sacrifices, courage and brotherhood is beyond words. My dad always made me proud. Love you papa,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. Anushka’s father, Ajay Kumar Sharma fought for India in 1999’s Kargil War.

Talking about the army, Anushka had earlier said, “Being an army kid has instilled great confidence in me because of the open, non gender-bias environment I was raised in. We become adaptive, open-minded and survivors.”

Pictures of her father shared by Anushka Sharma on Army Day.
Pictures of her father shared by Anushka Sharma on Army Day.

 “Personally, I have harnessed a great sense of adventure and fun. I can relate to continuous changes, which have added to my personal growth from an early age. Our parents get posted in remote areas of India, where we naturally get trained to adapt to the ever changing dynamics and transform into tough survivors,” she had added.

Actor Preity Zinta also shared a post on Army Day. “Let’s remember and honour our Bravehearts and their families for their constant sacrifices over the years. They are our ‘strength’ and ‘pride’. Happy #ArmyDay to all the fauji families. Your heart is green when you are an army brat because a soldier’s child is made of iron,” the actor whose father was also in the army wrote.

 

Randeep Hooda remembered late soldier friend on Army Day. “Here is to my classmates from @adgpi who serve with valour & especially to Lt Ravinder Chhikara, Kirti Chakra who laid down his life fighting for India. Ravi,wherever you are, know that your brothers from other mothers will not let the world forget your supreme sacrifice #ArmyDay,” he wrote.

Also read: Deepika Padukone loves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look, Ranveer Singh calls her ‘Lulu The Gangster’

 

Other stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Diana Penty, Sidharth Malhotra and Hema Malini also shared posts about the same.

