Anushka Sharma shoots with cricketer Jhulan Goswami: Is this her first film post Zero?

bollywood

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 14:55 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has reportedly signed her first film in more than a year. Anushka is said to be playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami in an upcoming biopic.

Pictures of the actor, walking beside Goswami at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, have been shared online, leading to much speculation. While some say that the duo was filming an advertisement, others suggest they are working on a promo shoot for the film.

The visuals show Anushka wearing an older version of the Team India cricket jersey, while Goswami is wearing jeans and a dark sports jacket. There’s also a film crew around them. According to Bollywood Hungama, Anushka shot till around 4 am, and is scheduled to shoot another portion on January 25.

According to a person present on set, reports said that Anushka attempted to perfect Goswami’s gait, as well as her warm up style and bowling action. Goswami was known for her lanky frame, and was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Year 2007. A biopic on her teammate, batswoman Mithali Raj, is also in the works, with Taapsee Pannu attached to the role.

Anushka has stayed mum on her follow-up to the box office and critical disaster Zero, for over a year. While she has a handful of projects in various stages of production as a producer, she’s made frequent headlines over the last year for her routine trips with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

About taking a step back from Bollywood, Anushka had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time.”

Towards the end of 2019, there were reports that Anushka was contemplating starring in director Shree Narayan Singh’s new film, as well as an ‘edgy’ romantic comedy. But neither materialised.

