To avoid compensation scams: Punjab government mandates drone surveys for GMADA land acquisition projects

In an attempt to prevent disputes over compensation for orchards, trees, tubewells and other immovable assets that have repeatedly delayed major land acquisition projects, the Punjab government has directed the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to conduct mandatory drone surveys, integrate village civic infrastructure with urban development, and submit half-yearly compliance reports on all land acquisition-based projects. The move assumes significance as GMADA’s Aerotropolis project has itself witnessed years of delay after the ₹137-crore guava orchard compensation controversy in the first phase of land acquisition. (HT File)

Those in the know said permission has been sought from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to conduct drone surveys in the Aerotropolis area. “The drone survey will begin as soon as the approval is received, following which development works will be taken forward in a phased manner,” they said.

The primary objective of the drone survey is to create an accurate digital record of every structure and immovable asset on the acquired land, ensuring greater transparency in compensation assessment and minimising future disputes over valuation and claims. The government has also set a target of completing development works within three years from the date of the land award and possession.

GMADA land acquisition collector (LAC) Rohit Jindal said the decision was prompted by recurring difficulties in assessing structures, fruit-bearing trees, orchards, tubewells and other assets on acquired land, which often lead to delays in awarding compensation and completing development works. The fresh directions, issued on July 22, will apply to all ongoing and future acquisition schemes, including Aerotropolis, Eco City-III and other GMADA projects.

The move assumes significance as GMADA’s Aerotropolis project has itself witnessed years of delay after the ₹137-crore guava orchard compensation controversy in the first phase of land acquisition.

Following the registration of a vigilance case over alleged irregularities in compensation for orchards, scrutiny of land records and compensation claims delayed the authority’s possession of land in Blocks A to D, bringing infrastructure works to a standstill for several years.

Thousands of landowners who opted for developed plots under the land pooling policy are still awaiting possession nearly five years after receiving letters of intent (LOIs).

External agency to conduct drone survey

To avoid disputes like guava orchards, GMADA has now been directed to engage an external agency to carry out drone surveys. Surveys will be conducted at different stages of the acquisition process, including the notification, declaration and award stages, creating a comprehensive digital record of the land’s status. Officials believe this will significantly reduce compensation-related disputes in future.

Three-member panel to verify survey findings

The findings of the drone survey will be verified by a three-member committee from GMADA comprising the superintending engineer (horticulture), superintending engineer (civil) and superintending engineer (public health).

Based on verified survey findings, detailed estimates shall be prepared and forwarded to the concerned government departments for final valuation, namely: public works department for structures/buildings, the public health department for tubewells and pipelines, the department of horticulture for fruit-bearing trees and orchards, and the forest department for other trees.

Time-bound development

The notification also directs GMADA to complete development works within three years from the date of land award and taking possession, subject to statutory approvals and the availability of encumbrance-free land. The chief administrator has been tasked with monitoring progress and ensuring adherence to timelines.

Villages to be integrated with urban infrastructure

Besides compensation reforms, the authority has been instructed to preserve government schools, panchayat properties, dispensaries and other community infrastructure wherever feasible. It has also been asked to integrate village sewerage, water supply and stormwater drainage systems with the urban infrastructure being created under its development schemes and prioritise the upgradation of roads and other public facilities in affected villages.

Where any department or local authority faces a funding gap in respect of critical infrastructure required for affected villages, GMADA may examine the matter and provide assistance in accordance with applicable rules, regulations and approvals.

To ensure accountability, the chief administrator, GMADA, will submit half-yearly compliance reports to the department of housing and urban development on the implementation of these directions.

These instructions shall be applicable to Aerotropolis, Eco City-III, Low Density, High Density and all other acquisition-based development schemes undertaken by GMADA.