Home / India News / Meet Taniya Shergil, woman officer who will lead Army Day parade for the first time

Meet Taniya Shergil, woman officer who will lead Army Day parade for the first time

india Updated: Jan 15, 2020 10:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Captain Taniya Shergil is a fourth generation soldier.
Captain Taniya Shergil is a fourth generation soldier.
         

A woman officer will be the Parade Adjutant for the first time in the history of the Army Day parade. A fourth generation soldier, Captain Taniya Shergil was commissioned into the Corps of Signals two years ago.

The parade adjutant plays an important role in directing and conducting the parade.

She will also be in the same role at the Republic Day parade (the Army Day parade is part of the January 26 parade).

Shergil’s father served in the army and later joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The 5 foot 9 woman officer hails from Hoshiarpur in Punjab. She did her engineering in electronics and telecommunications from a college in Nagpur. Her hobbies include photography, travelling and music.

The army celebrates January 15 as Army Day every year as it was on this day that the first Indian general took charge of the Indian Army. General KM Cariappa (later Field Marshal) took over as the commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949.

The military hardware being showcased at Wednesday’s parade includes infantry combat vehicle BMP-2K, K9 Vajra-T artillery guns, locally built Dhanush towed guns, T-90 main battle tanks and the short span bridging system.

The parade consists of 18 different contingents and will also feature a combat display in which soldiers simulate action in enemy territory.

India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
'Will resign': Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
'If India continue with this...': Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
'India humiliated, Kohli cannot come in 28th over': Akhtar gives advice - Watch
Man dressed as Hitler rides around in motorbike sidecar in Germany
Airline dumps fuel on Los Angeles school playground, over 20 injured
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his visit to India
