Bigg Boss 14 day 109: Eijaz Khan is with Pavitra Punia, Kamya Panjabi calls him 'arrogant and over-confident'

Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar did not have host Salman Khan, but the contestants were grilled nonetheless. Bigg Boss allowed a group of reporters to enter the house, and question the participants over their behaviour and game-plan on the show. Former contestant and an ardent fan of Bigg Boss, Kamya Panjabi anchored the discussion.

While all the interactions were interesting, and raised questions on the intent of the contestants in various tasks and episodes of the show, a few responses from the contestants stood out. One of these was, when Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla opened up on the differences in their relationship, and the way forward.

“We had decided in April and November was the end of our probation period. We believed we would watch others fight on this show and realize the futility of our own fights. We are different individuals and there are differences of opinion. Clashes will continue to happen, but we have learnt here how to move on, after the arguments,” Abhinav said. Rubina also added, “Bigg Boss gave us a string and new way of loving each other. Now we can’t even think of separation. Abhinav, added jokingly, that the only thing he won’t do with Rubina, is cook paranthas. The duo is often seen quarreling over various issues when they prepare breakfast early in the day.

Rakhi Sawant also discussed her marriage and her secret husband Ritesh. “I am married. That is a truth. But, I am yet to see Ritesh. I had a problem and I married him to solve it. Ritesh is like Bigg Boss, invisible. I had to urgently get married, people urgently go for shopping, and break up with their partners but I urgently got married. There is this one person who would have taken me out of the country, had I not gotten married. If I name that person, he will even break all doors and pick me from here. Ritesh is not at fault. I did not meet or see him, just saw his bank balance,” Rakhi said in her typical style.

Another interesting sequence was seen when Eijaz Khan also interacted with the media, through video call. “My words were twisted. I never said Rubina was advised by this show’s creatives. I just said creatives have given her a character and she is simply playing that character,” Eijaz said. Eijaz also had an altercation with the media and Kamya told him that he sounded “over-confident and arrogant". Questioned about the authenticity of his feelings for Pavitra Punia, Eijaz revealed that he was with her. Pavitra also made a short appearance on the screen.

After the media left the house, Vikas Gupta was clearly upset and confronted Arshi Khan. He called her “zaleel”. He also told her that she insulted him a lot, and did not want to talk to her anymore. He also got angry with Rakhi and asked her to “never compare” his equation with Arshi, to the equation that Rakhi shares wioth Abhinav. “Ye aurat ne jo mere sath kiya hai…bhagwan isko pure zindagi iska dega.. Meri maa ne, isne. Tune meri maa ko jo wada kiya, wo aaj pura h gaya (Things this woman did to me, God will give the results for her entire life. My mother, this woman. You fulfilled the promise you made to my mother). Congratulations! It is not just one person, many people got together to do this. To break me. You proved, in front of the world, that I sent my own mom out of my house.”

