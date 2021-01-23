IND USA
Audience will ask tough questions to contestants.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will see audience grill contestants, Kamya Panjabi, Sidharth Shukla to grace the show

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar will see a number of ex-contestants grace the episode as well as few audience, some of whom will grill the current contestants. Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik will be asked some tough questions.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:28 PM IST

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 14 promises to be an action-packed one. A promo released by Colors shows a whole bunch of celebrities as guests as well as the audience in attendance, apart from the contestants.

Sharing the promo, the Instagram handle of the channel wrote: "Kya aap taiyaar hain ek zordaar weekend ke liye jahan hoga entertainment, drama, emotion, aur action zabardast? Toh dekhiye #BB14 aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par."


We can expect to see Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla spar with each other. The promo also shows a journalist from the audience questioning Rahul Vaidya for picking up fights with Rubina Dilaik alone. Rahul tries to defend himself, saying: Aisa aap ko lagta hai (That's just how you feel) to which the journalist replies: "Humein hi lagega na. Hum toh audience hain (We will feel so as we are the audience)."

In the snippets that follow, we see Nikki Tamboli screaming at one of her co-contestants: "You are a loser!" We also get to know that former contestants Kamya Panjabi, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also grace the show. There is also song and dance on the show as we see two contestants dancing to Dola Re from Devdas.

Also read: Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful because of 'what everybody was spouting at that time’

At one point in the promo, a person from the audience asks a rather uncomfortable question to Rubina and Abhinav: "Baahar jaane ke baad aap dono ek saath rahenge ya alag (After exiting from this show, will the two of you be together or go your separate ways)?" as the camera pans to show rather embarrassed faces of the TV couple.

In the last couple of days, Bigg Boss 14 has seen a number of ugly fights, the most talked about being that between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik following the food-throwing incident. A comment by Arshi Khan led to it. A strong buzz doing the rounds is that Jasmin Bhasin is all set to re-enter the show.

