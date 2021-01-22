Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik’s then-and-now photo goes viral. See it here
Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, won two pageants before she began her acting career. She won Miss Shimla in 2006 and two years later, in 2008, she won Miss North India. A then-and-now picture of her is going viral on social media.
It is a collage of a picture of Rubina from her pageant days and the other is from the Bigg Boss 14 premiere. Fans were surprised to see her transformation.
Rubina is participating in Bigg Boss 14 with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She has been open about their marital problems, and revealed on the show that they were on the brink of a divorce before entering.
“Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha (We had given each other time till November). We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad saath bhi na reh paate (If we hadn’t come here, we might not have been together),” she said, before bursting into tears. They have also clashed on the show several times.
Rubina has acted in shows such as Chotti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In an earlier interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, she said that there was a time when she wanted to enter the film industry but dropped the idea after an unpleasant experience with a director.
Without naming the director, whom she called a ‘pretty big name’ in the film industry, Rubina said he was offended that she had not watched his earlier work. “Really? You don’t know the work I have done? I just feel like farting on your face,” he told her. She was shocked but he just started laughing at his own remark.
