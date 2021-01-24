Neha Mehta reveals she turned down two TV shows after quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Neha Mehta, who had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah a few months ago, has revealed she was offered two more television projects after her exit but she turned them down. The actor will now be seen in a women-centric Gujarati film.
Neha had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah of 12 years of playing Anjali on the show. She was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.
Opening up about not accepting any more offers, Neha told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, "When I was offered these shows, I wasn't confident about playing those characters and therefore, didn't give my nod."
Talking about her upcoming Gujarati film, Neha said, "It wasn't easy to leave Taarak Mehta.... After leaving the show, I realized I could do a lot more. I have just completed the shooting of a Gujarati film in which I will be seen in a prominent role. It is a woman-oriented film and is all about woman power. The story of the film is related to modern Nav Durga."
While there was not much clarity about what made Neha exit to the popular TV show, she had once hinted that not all was well on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and she wanted a change in “certain decorum and conduct". She had even said that she was open to making a comeback but that couldn't materialize. She had told Times of India, "Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return. But I want certain decorum and conduct to change on the set. Majority and pressure works in today’s times but then, I shouldn’t be looking into that and spoil my mind.”
She had added, "Sometimes, and on some matters, silence is the best answer. I am not here to say that I was a victim of competition, jealousy, power games and a pinch of ego that makes people blind. If I do, I would be playing into their hands.” She further said that “nobody will admit that he/she is wrong.”
