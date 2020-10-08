Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Neha Mehta quit due to jealousy, power games? ‘Will be playing in their hands if I say that’

tv

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:14 IST

Neha Mehta, who recently quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after playing Anjali Mehta for 12 years and has been replaced by another actor, has hinted that not all was well on the sets and wanted a change in “certain decorum and conduct.” The actor had approached producer Asit Kumar Modi to say that she is amenable to making a comeback but he said she has already been replaced by another actor, Sunayana Fozdar.

Confirming that she indeed considered returning to the show, she said, “Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return. But I want certain decorum and conduct to change on the set. Majority and pressure works in today’s times but then, I shouldn’t be looking into that and spoil my mind.”

Neha was talking to Times of India. Without saying much about the exact reason behind her exit, Neha hinted at reading between the lines and said, “Sometimes, and on some matters, silence is the best answer. I am not here to say that I was a victim of competition, jealousy, power games and a pinch of ego that makes people blind. If I do, I would be playing into their hands.” She further said that “nobody will admit that he/she is wrong.”

Neha said that it was her father who wanted to reconsider her return. Talking about her interaction with Asit Modi about the same, she said, “Even I respect Asit Modi a lot… I have same regards for all the producers whose shows I have done till date. I said ‘Sir, this is it. If this is the thing that we want to negotiate and talk, it is fine’. And what then if you are told that you have to handle certain ego issues but if you want to go, you should still go because I have someone else whom I can hire, who is a better prospect for me as I have to pay him lesser? It could happen to anybody. So I am gracefully moving on.”

Also read: Akshay Oberoi: ‘If I could, I would just be a stay-at-home dad. I love it’

Meanwhile, Asit has turned down her request and told DNA in an interview, “Everything is done now, the replacement has been made. The artist who has been brought in does a good work. It is not possible to remove someone once casted.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more