Kangana Ranaut on designing her own attire for National Film Award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'

Kangana Ranaut has revealed she designed her own attire for the ceremony where she received her first National Film Award, which she won for her role in the 2008 Fashion. She was responding to a fanpage which shared a picture of her receiving the award from then President Pratibha Patil.

Reacting to the fan post, Kangana wrote on Twitter, "First National award, Many special memories attached to this, I was one of the youngest actresses to receive the honour, also for a woman centric film from a woman President. I designed my own suit didn’t have enough money to buy something special, the suit wasn’t bad...nahin ?"

First National award, Many special memories attached to this, I was one of the youngest actresses to receive the honour, also for a woman centric film from a woman President. I designed my own suit didn’t have enough money to buy something special, the suit wasn’t bad...nahin ? https://t.co/WPgaVsTjdV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 23, 2021





The actor is seen in a black, ethnic anarkali suit and smiling as she receives the certificate from then President. She was conferred with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Shonali Gujral in Fashion. The film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and also had Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Godse as the other female leads.

Kangana is currently shooting for Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh. She recently dropped the first look poster of the action-thriller featuring her as Agent Agni. The actor also announced that the movie will be released in theatres on October 1, 2021.

The 'Queen' star took to Instagram and unveiled the dark poster featuring her in a ferocious avatar. "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India's first female-led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!" she wrote.





Also read: Swara Bhasker on living in an office in initial days in Mumbai: ''No society was ready to rent a house to 2 girls'

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Kangana revealed that she will be portraying the role of an officer in the film, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON