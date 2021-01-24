IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut on designing her own attire for National Film Award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'
Kangana Ranaut receiving the National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
Kangana Ranaut receiving the National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut on designing her own attire for National Film Award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'

Kangana Ranaut reveals she designed her own attire for the event where she received her first National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:19 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut has revealed she designed her own attire for the ceremony where she received her first National Film Award, which she won for her role in the 2008 Fashion. She was responding to a fanpage which shared a picture of her receiving the award from then President Pratibha Patil.

Reacting to the fan post, Kangana wrote on Twitter, "First National award, Many special memories attached to this, I was one of the youngest actresses to receive the honour, also for a woman centric film from a woman President. I designed my own suit didn’t have enough money to buy something special, the suit wasn’t bad...nahin ?"


The actor is seen in a black, ethnic anarkali suit and smiling as she receives the certificate from then President. She was conferred with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Shonali Gujral in Fashion. The film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and also had Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Godse as the other female leads.

Kangana is currently shooting for Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh. She recently dropped the first look poster of the action-thriller featuring her as Agent Agni. The actor also announced that the movie will be released in theatres on October 1, 2021.

The 'Queen' star took to Instagram and unveiled the dark poster featuring her in a ferocious avatar. "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India's first female-led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!" she wrote.


Also read: Swara Bhasker on living in an office in initial days in Mumbai: ''No society was ready to rent a house to 2 girls'

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Kangana revealed that she will be portraying the role of an officer in the film, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut national film awards pratibha patil

Related Stories

Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular on Instagram.
Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular on Instagram.
bollywood

Navya Nanda shares pics with brother Agastya; Neetu, Alia shower it with love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a rather sweet picture with her brother Agastya. Reacting to it were a number of their friends and family from Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry on Sunday.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'Last marriage in our family', says Anil

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan's wedding to designer Natasha Dalal will be the last one in the Dhawan household from his generation, his uncle and actor Anil Dhawan has said.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had spent the New Year holiday in Goa together.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had spent the New Year holiday in Goa together.
bollywood

Malaika Arora drops in to meet Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Bhoot Police

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Malaika Arora was spotted visiting the sets of Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police in Mumbai. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Sara chills with family in Maldives, Sutapa sends tightest hug to late Irrfan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:15 AM IST
From Sutapa Sikdar sharing a post about how late husband Irrfan Khan always forgot birthdays to Sara Ali Khan enjoying a vacation with her mom and brother in Maldives, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut receiving the National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
Kangana Ranaut receiving the National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut on designing own suit for award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut reveals she designed her own attire for the event where she received her first National Film Award from then President Pratibha Patil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular on Instagram.
Navya Naveli Nanda is quite popular on Instagram.
bollywood

Navya Nanda shares pics with brother Agastya; Neetu, Alia shower it with love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a rather sweet picture with her brother Agastya. Reacting to it were a number of their friends and family from Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry on Sunday.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'Last marriage in our family', says Anil

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan's wedding to designer Natasha Dalal will be the last one in the Dhawan household from his generation, his uncle and actor Anil Dhawan has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sutapa Sikdar and Irrfan Khan in a throwback picture she shared.(Facebook)
Sutapa Sikdar and Irrfan Khan in a throwback picture she shared.(Facebook)
bollywood

Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Sutapa Sikdar remembered her husband, late Irrfan Khan, on her birthday. She mentioned how he could never remember birthdays. She also posted a picture from the time when he had forgotten her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham come together for Pathan, while Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra team up for Thank God.
Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham come together for Pathan, while Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra team up for Thank God.
bollywood

Pathan, Thank God, Adipurush: Bollywood still believes in two hero films?

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:14 PM IST
A host of two-hero films are in the offing such as Pathan, Thank God, Jug Jug Jeeyo, and more. What’s with this renewed interest after a lull? We talk to actors and makers to ask their take.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in her blue bikini.
Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in her blue bikini.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan soaks up the sun in blue swimsuit in postcards from Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan has shared more glamorous pictures from her holiday in the Maldives. In the latests photos, she is seen soaking up the sun in a blue bikini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When they worked and celebrated together.(Instagram)
When they worked and celebrated together.(Instagram)
bollywood

Madhu Mantena buys Anurag, Vikramditya, Vikas' shares in Phantom Films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Phantom Films is now a joint venture between Madhu Mantena's company and Reliance Entertainment. It was embroiled in controversy during India's MeToo movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor spent her Saturday with family.
Kareena Kapoor spent her Saturday with family.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor hangs out with Karisma, aunt Rima Jain and other family members

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor spent her Saturday afternoon catching up with her family and relatives. She hung out with sister Karisma Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan has starred in web released film, Shakuntala Devi last year.
Vidya Balan has starred in web released film, Shakuntala Devi last year.
bollywood

Vidya Balan: OTT has been a life saver for a lot of us

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Actor Vidya Balan says that she is now sure that she would be open to be a part of an original OTT project, a series, something that she thinks is the right time to venture into now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This picture of Varun Dhawan and his friends has made its way online.
This picture of Varun Dhawan and his friends has made its way online.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan chills with his gang of boys in first picture from wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan is having a tonne of fun with his best mates at his wedding in Alibaug. The first picture from the venue shows him with his friends in traditional attire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zoa Morani and Shashank Khaitan seen at the Mumbai jetty and at the wedding venue, respectively.
Zoa Morani and Shashank Khaitan seen at the Mumbai jetty and at the wedding venue, respectively.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding: Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan, hairstylist arrive

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST
More guests have started arriving in Alibaug for the wedding functions of actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession.
Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession.
bollywood

Meet Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be. See 10 cutest pics of the couple

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST
As Varun Dhawan gears up to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, here's all you need to know about her. Also see 10 best pictures of the adorable couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married on December 25, 2020.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married on December 25, 2020.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar recreate Hrithik Roshan's hit song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have recreated Hrithik Roshan, Amisha Patel's hit title track from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP