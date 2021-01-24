Kangana Ranaut on designing her own attire for National Film Award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'
Kangana Ranaut has revealed she designed her own attire for the ceremony where she received her first National Film Award, which she won for her role in the 2008 Fashion. She was responding to a fanpage which shared a picture of her receiving the award from then President Pratibha Patil.
Reacting to the fan post, Kangana wrote on Twitter, "First National award, Many special memories attached to this, I was one of the youngest actresses to receive the honour, also for a woman centric film from a woman President. I designed my own suit didn’t have enough money to buy something special, the suit wasn’t bad...nahin ?"
The actor is seen in a black, ethnic anarkali suit and smiling as she receives the certificate from then President. She was conferred with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Shonali Gujral in Fashion. The film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and also had Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Godse as the other female leads.
Kangana is currently shooting for Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh. She recently dropped the first look poster of the action-thriller featuring her as Agent Agni. The actor also announced that the movie will be released in theatres on October 1, 2021.
The 'Queen' star took to Instagram and unveiled the dark poster featuring her in a ferocious avatar. "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India's first female-led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!" she wrote.
Also read: Swara Bhasker on living in an office in initial days in Mumbai: ''No society was ready to rent a house to 2 girls'
Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Kangana revealed that she will be portraying the role of an officer in the film, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora drops in to meet Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Bhoot Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara chills with family in Maldives, Sutapa sends tightest hug to late Irrfan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut on designing own suit for award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda shares pics with brother Agastya; Neetu, Alia shower it with love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'Last marriage in our family', says Anil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan on her birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pathan, Thank God, Adipurush: Bollywood still believes in two hero films?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan soaks up the sun in blue swimsuit in postcards from Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhu Mantena buys Anurag, Vikramditya, Vikas' shares in Phantom Films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor hangs out with Karisma, aunt Rima Jain and other family members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan: OTT has been a life saver for a lot of us
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan chills with his gang of boys in first picture from wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha wedding: Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan, hairstylist arrive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be. See 10 cutest pics of the couple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar recreate Hrithik Roshan's hit song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox