When Saif Ali Khan said he 'should've added a disclaimer' to son Taimur's name: 'Any resemblance is purely coincidental'

Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second child on Sunday, but as she'd previously said, they've avoided announcing his name. Kareena and Saif faced backlash for naming their first son Taimur, and were greeted by negative social media comments, comparing the child's name to that of the Turkish invader.

Ahead of her second baby's birth, Kareena had said that Saif and she had decided to avoid naming the baby until the last minute. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise," she'd said on her show, What Women Want.

For a long time, however, Saif was not entirely convinced about the name Taimur. He said in 2017 that he'd considered changing Taimur's name following the backlash, and had to be talked out of releasing a statement to that effect by Kareena.

He told Mumbai Mirror, "I should have added a disclaimer (to Taimur's name), as they do in the movies, that any resemblance to any person, living or dead, is purely coincidental. Yes, there were some people who raised some objections but obviously just to look at medieval history and to make value judgments is, I think, ridiculous, and a lot of people have said that on my behalf. I feel quite confident that we don’t live in a right-wing society. As yet, India is still liberal and people are still open-minded.”

Kareena was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, two days after giving birth. She was spotted leaving the hospital with Saif and Taimur, and in the following days, has been visited by family members such as Soha Ali Kher, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

