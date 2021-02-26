IND USA
Dr Shriram Nene feeding Madhuri Dixit a slice of homemade pizza.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene whips up pizza for her, fans call her 'lucky'

  • Dr. Shriram Nene prepared a homemade pizza for Madhuri Dixit. As he shared a picture of it on Instagram, many of their fans showered compliments.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Shriram Nene, seems to be a man of many talents. He used his culinary skills to whip up some pizza for her. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself feeding her a slice.

“Homemade pizza anyone? Coming up on my YT channel soon...what’s your favourite dish?” he wrote in his caption. The post garnered thousands of likes in three hours and comments from fans as well.

“Wow....Looks so very Yummilicious...So you are a good cook too.Madhuri ji is lucky,” one fan wrote. “Its so nice to see you both so happy. Kisse ki nazar na lag jaye (May you be protected from the evil eye),” another commented. Some also joked that they were waiting for a slice too.


Earlier this year, in an interview with The Times of India, Madhuri said that she ‘knew a little bit of cooking’ when she was younger but did not get an opportunity to brush up her skills because she got busy with films. She added that she largely learnt to cook after marriage.

Also read | Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie photoshoot: 'I have never felt more frightened'

“Ram had a French cook there (in the US), and he assisted him as a sous chef. So, he has learnt a lot of recipes, which he can make from scratch - be it continental, French or Italian cuisine,” she said, adding, “The Indian part of the cooking is what I picked up from my mom. All the dishes that I make are my mom’s recipes, so he learnt the Indian cooking from my mom and a little bit from me as well. Ram is definitely a better cook than I am, but I am not bad either.”

Madhuri often shares cooking videos on her YouTube channel, featuring Shriram. She teaches fans to make a variety of delicacies, from the everyday snack Kanda Poha to festive modaks.

madhuri dixit shriram nene

