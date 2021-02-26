Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene whips up pizza for her, fans call her ‘lucky’
- Dr. Shriram Nene prepared a homemade pizza for Madhuri Dixit. As he shared a picture of it on Instagram, many of their fans showered compliments.
Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Shriram Nene, seems to be a man of many talents. He used his culinary skills to whip up some pizza for her. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself feeding her a slice.
“Homemade pizza anyone? Coming up on my YT channel soon...what’s your favourite dish?” he wrote in his caption. The post garnered thousands of likes in three hours and comments from fans as well.
“Wow....Looks so very Yummilicious...So you are a good cook too.Madhuri ji is lucky,” one fan wrote. “Its so nice to see you both so happy. Kisse ki nazar na lag jaye (May you be protected from the evil eye),” another commented. Some also joked that they were waiting for a slice too.
Earlier this year, in an interview with The Times of India, Madhuri said that she ‘knew a little bit of cooking’ when she was younger but did not get an opportunity to brush up her skills because she got busy with films. She added that she largely learnt to cook after marriage.
Also read | Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie photoshoot: 'I have never felt more frightened'
“Ram had a French cook there (in the US), and he assisted him as a sous chef. So, he has learnt a lot of recipes, which he can make from scratch - be it continental, French or Italian cuisine,” she said, adding, “The Indian part of the cooking is what I picked up from my mom. All the dishes that I make are my mom’s recipes, so he learnt the Indian cooking from my mom and a little bit from me as well. Ram is definitely a better cook than I am, but I am not bad either.”
Madhuri often shares cooking videos on her YouTube channel, featuring Shriram. She teaches fans to make a variety of delicacies, from the everyday snack Kanda Poha to festive modaks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene whips up pizza for her, see photo
- Dr. Shriram Nene prepared a homemade pizza for Madhuri Dixit. As he shared a picture of it on Instagram, many of their fans showered compliments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina, Emraan attend puja, shoot to begin on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah; Vicky, Katrina's sister all heart
- Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and revealed that she and her mother Amrita Singh visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Girl On The Train: Parineeti turns a singer, shares new song Matlabi Yariyan
- Parineeti Chopra shared a new song - Matlabi Yariyan - from her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train. The actor has sung the soulful ballad. Watch here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita ace airport look, twin in green ethnic wear
- Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh were seen twinning in green at Mumbai airport on Thursday. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Sharmila said Kareena was ‘just like my children’ when Mansoor was unwell
- Sharmila Tagore had once talked about how Kareena Kapoor had her birthday when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was hospitalised but chose not to draw attention towards herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Saga trailer: Watch John, Emraan battle it out on Mumbai streets
- Mumbai Saga trailer has John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi locking horns with Mumbai streets as the arena. Watch the trailer here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie shoot: Never felt more frightened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's beauty advice, see her reply
- Pulkit Samrat shared a funny picture of himself and his beauty regimen and credited girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for it. See her response here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan to record statement against Kangana Ranaut tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anubhav Sinha shares picture from ANEK shoot, calls it 'toughest' film so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood gets handpumps installed in a Jhansi village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lady Gaga offers $500000 reward for lost pups, dad says family is 'sick over it'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi song Kiston: Rajkummar can't help falling for Janhvi after abducting her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox