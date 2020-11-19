Shriram Nene eats a whole chilli, helps Madhuri Dixit prepare kanda poha. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:50 IST

From ukadiche modak to sabudana khichdi, Madhuri Dixit has been posting cooking videos on her YouTube channel. In a new video, she takes fans through the steps of making kanda poha and is joined by her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.

Madhuri shared a teaser of the cooking video on Instagram, which begins with Shriram struggling after eating a whole chilli, sending her into splits. He then assists her with the cooking.

Speaking in Marathi, Shriram said that kanda poha was his grandmother’s favourite and was often made for breakfast at his home. Madhuri said that her mother’s aunt would make the best kanda poha and every time the dish is prepared at home, she remembers her.

Madhuri further said that kanda poha is prepared in every Maharashtrian home and added, “Humare ghar mein bhi utne hi bante hai kyunki hum sab hi ko pasand hai (It is made equally often in our home because all of us like it).” She wrote in her caption, “An ode to the humble #KandePohe, an amazing Indian staple that just tastes like you are home. Watch the full video on my YouTube channel (Link in bio).”

Last month, Madhuri celebrated 21 years of togetherness with Shriram. Sharing photos with him, she wished him a happy anniversary on Instagram. “Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram,” she wrote.

Shriram shared a throwback photo to wish Madhuri and wrote, “21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary!”

Madhuri made her debut as a singer in May, during the lockdown, and released her first single titled Candle. The song gave a message of hope amid the bleakness of the Covid-19 pandemic.

