Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene share precious Halloween memories of sons Arin and Ryan: ‘The kids are growing up’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:18 IST

Madhuri Dixit wished her fans and Instagram followers a happy Halloween by sharing a priceless throwback photograph of her sons, Arin and Ryan, dressed up for the festival of spooks. While Arin was dressed as a fire chief, Ryan was seen as beloved children’s cartoon character Thomas the Tank Engine.

In her caption, Madhuri got nostalgic and wrote, “Happy Halloween everyone! The kids are growing up, but still remember the times we went out on Halloween.”

Dr Shriram Nene, Madhuri’s husband, also took a trip down memory lane and shared pictures of Arin and Ryan dressed up as a Star Wars stormtrooper and Iron Man. He reminisced about the ‘good old days’ that they could go trick-or-treating and wrote, “Happy Halloween. You forgot the good old days when we were able to take the kids trick or treating.”

Madhuri also penned a heartfelt note to commemorate 23 years of the release of Dil To Pagal Hai. She called the film close to her heart and reminisced about how director Yash Chopra would ‘personally explain every single shot’.

Also see: Neha Kakkar has an angry reaction to husband Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Ex Calling’, he swears he is innocent

“#DilTohPagalHai is a film very close to my heart. My character in the film shared my passion for dance & friendship. I remember when we were shooting, Yash ji would personally explain every single shot. It was a wonderful learning experience and working alongside @iamsrk @therealkarismakapoor & @akshaykumar is always memorable. #23YearsOfDTPH,” she wrote, sharing stills from the film.

Madhuri was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Kemmu. In May, during the lockdown, she made her debut as a singer and released her first single titled Candle. The song gave a message of hope amid the bleakness of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more