When Sushmita Sen offered to help Renee find out about her biological parents, got this response from her

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 06:38 IST

Sushmita Sen has called motherhood one of the greatest joys of her life. She was just 24 when she adopted her daughter Renee, and in 2010, she adopted her younger daughter, Alisah.

In an earlier interview, Sushmita revealed how, on Renee’s 16th birthday, she offered to help her daughter find out about her biological parents when she turned 18, but she was uninterested.

Talking to Rajeev Masand, Sushmita had said, “I told her we don’t know if the court has the names of her biological parents but there is information in an envelope which is only rightfully hers after she turns 18. I didn’t want to give her the wrong information because I did not want her to go there and get her heart broken. I told her, ‘I’ll take you whenever you’re ready... we must go.’ She told me, ‘But why do you want me to go find out?’”

Sushmita told Renee that she had a right, as an adult, to find out if she wanted to but after a ‘moment’s pause’, she turned down the offer. “By the time she was 18, she was looking at me like, ‘What’s your problem? Why do you want me to do all these things? I don’t want to know,’” the actor said.

In June, Sushmita dug out a picture with Renee from the archives and remarked that she has always been ‘mothered’ by her daughter. “Sometimes I look at these pictures & wonder, when I see Renee & me even at age 2 yrs & 26yrs old...the child was always me!!! It’s magical to realise I am the one who’s been mothered all along!!! #sharing #precious #memories #mother #daughter #journey I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Sushmita made her acting comeback after several years with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. The show, which also marked her digital debut, saw her playing a family-oriented woman who takes over the reins of her husband’s drug trafficking business after an assassination attempt is made on him.

