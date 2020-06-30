e-paper
Sushmita Sen shares cute photo with daughter Renee from 18 years ago, says 'I am the one who's been mothered all along'

Sushmita Sen shares cute photo with daughter Renee from 18 years ago, says ‘I am the one who’s been mothered all along’

Sushmita Sen shared a precious memory with her elder daughter Renee on Instagram. See the cute throwback photo here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
26-year-old Sushmita Sen with her daughter Renee.
26-year-old Sushmita Sen with her daughter Renee.
         

Actor Sushmita Sen took fans on a trip down memory lane and posted an adorable photo with her daughter Renee from 18 years ago. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote that she has always been ‘mothered’ by her daughter.

“Sometimes I look at these pictures & wonder, when I see Renee & me even at age 2 yrs & 26yrs old...the child was always me!!! It’s magical to realise I am the one who’s been mothered all along!!! #sharing #precious #memories #mother #daughter #journey I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote.

 

Renee was adopted by Sushmita in 2000, when the actor was just 24 years old. She also has another daughter, Alisah, who was adopted in 2010.

Also read | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s father still in deep shock’: Shekhar Suman after meeting actor’s family with Sandip Ssingh

Sushmita has often talked about what a fulfilling experience motherhood has been for her. At FICCI Hyderabad last year, Sushmita said that becoming a mother was the ‘wisest decision’ of her life. “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself,” she said.

Earlier this month, Sushmita made her acting comeback after five years with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. The show, inspired by the Dutch series Penoza, also marked her foray into the digital space.

Sushmita plays a family-oriented woman who must take over the reins of her husband’s drug trafficking business after an assassination attempt in made on him. The Hindustan Times review praised her performance and said, “With nine hours’ worth of screen time at her disposal, Sushmita got the opportunity to wring out every bit of talent at her disposal. And she did just that.”

