Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik calls Jasmin Bhasin 'a beautiful lady', weeks after labeling her an 'ugly mouth woman'

Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV actor Rubina Dilaik has called her friend-turned-foe from the show, Jasmin Bhasin, a beautiful lady. Rubina was responding to fans on Twitter during an AMA session Wednesday evening.

A fan asked Rubina, "One line for Jasmin Bhasin & do u know jasmin new nickname created by audience #AskRubi." Rubina responded with, "She is a beautiful lady #AskRubi."





Rubina and Jasmin were initially quite close on the show. However, it took just a few weeks for them to indulge in an ugly fight which turned their equation upside down.

Earlier this month, Jasmin re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to support her close friend Aly Goni. While inside the house, Jasmin called Rubina an ugly woman and, in turn, was labeled as 'ugly mouth woman'. It all happened during a task when Aly yelled at Rubina saying four people were helping her and it was unfair. Both got angry and asked each other to shut up.

Jasmin also got into the fight. Rubina told Jasmin, "You are ugly mouth woman," and Jasmin retorted, "You are ugly woman top to toe."

Rubina then told Jasmin, "Jalan apne paas rakh, you are spilling your unhappiness on Aly as well. (please keep your jealousy to yourself)." Jasmin retorts, "Apko Aly ki chinta karne ki zarorat nahi, apne pati ki karo (you don't need to worry about Aly, be concerned about your husband)."

Rubina ended the Twitter session with a video in which she said, "It was heartwarming to see your love. Once again, I want to thank each one of your from the bottom of my heart for doing so much for me and making the trophy come alive for me and it has been a hell lot of a journey and I absolutely owe this to you!"

Will see you soon .... abhi k liye sayonara 😍🥰😘 #AskRubi pic.twitter.com/QhPNu540Nj — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) February 24, 2021





Rubina was the only finalist to have stayed inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, continuously, since the show began in October last year. She bagged the winner's trophy on Sunday.