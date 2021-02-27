Farah Khan: 'As a choreographer, at times I feel, I am working at my friends’ parties, as well'
- Speaking at a comedy show, Farah Khan says her friends often 'put her to work' as soon as she enters parties, asking her to render a few dance steps.
Choreographer-director Farah Khan has said she often feels she is working at her friends' parties because she ends up choreographing or dancing for them.
Farah will be seen opening up on the new comedy show, Comedy Adda, where she will be seen alongside Neena Gupta. Farah said during her chat, the promo of which is now online, “I have choreographed many of my friends' Sangeets as a wedding gift to them. As a choreographer, at times I feel, I am working at my friends’ parties, as well. There have been instances, wherein, as soon as they see me enter, they ask me to render a few steps and put me to work."
Farah has often helped her friends put up gorgeous dance performances and sangeet at their personal parties. One of the recent weddings where Farah worked as a choreographer was Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's 2018 wedding. She even injured her leg, ahead of the wedding but made the party work, nonetheless.
In a promo for the comedy show, Farah is also seen telling Neena, "Dard-e-Disco 2 kar rahi thi. Shah Rukh ata tha, shirt utarata tha aur meri ulti hoti thi (I was working on Dard-e-Disco 2. Shah Rukh Khan would arrive, take off his shirt and I would vomit)!"
Farah has often made fun of SRK taking off his shirt for Dard-E-Disco song from her directorial venture, Om Shanti om. In fact, she had said in an interview around the time of Om Shanti Om release that she actually threw up each time SRK would take off his shirt.
The director had to explain to Shah Rukh that it didn’t have anything to do with him as she was constantly nauseous as she was in the third trimester of her pregnancy.
