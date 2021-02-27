IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'

Sohail Khan has told Rakhi Sawant to call him whenever she needs anything and has assured her that everything will fall in place.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:35 AM IST

Several Bollywood and television celebrities have come forward in support of Rakhi Sawant whose mother Jaya Sawant is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Now Sohail Khan has shared a message for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist, asking her to call him directly if she needs something.

In a video message for Rakhi, Sohail says in Hindi, "Rakhi my dear, if you and your mummy need anything, call me directly. I have never met your mom but I know you. If you are a strong person and I wonder, how much strong your mother must be. I wish her a speedy recovery and just be the daughter like you are and everything will fall in place. If you need anything, just call me directly. I'll see you soon and I will talk to her whenever she is well enough. All the best. Take care."


Rakhi has been visiting her mother at the hospital after Bigg Boss 14 came to an end. She recently recorded a video message of her mother, where the elderly lady can be seen thanking Salman Khan and Sohail for their help.

Blessing the Khan brothers, Jaya says from the hospital bed in Hindi, "Salman, Sohail thank you. As you can see my chemotherapy is going on. I am in the hospital now. There are two more sessions to happen after which I will be operated upon. May you stay hale and hearty. May God help you prosper more. God is with you. May all your desires come true.)"

Also read: Richa Chadha calls Ali Fazal a progressive and equal partner, says ‘don’t let it get to your head’. Here’s his reaction

Rakhi had walked away from Bigg Boss 14 with a portion of the prize money amounting to 14 lakh. Her first post after her exit, was on her mother, "Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment."

Recently, Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth also accompanied her to the hospital to see her mother. They have assured her 'emotional and financial support'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant sohail khan salman khan bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj.
Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi are 'proud' of Aaliyah for calling out harassers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:05 AM IST
  • Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah received support from her Insta-fam after she wrote about receiving hate comments for a recent post, in which she shared pictures of herself in lingerie.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
tv

Rakhi's ailing mother says she wants to see her and Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's ailing mother has said that she is disappointed that Rakhi didn't win Bigg Boss 14, but would like to see her and her husband, Ritesh, participate in the next season of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar left Mumbai for a quick getaway. While they did not disclose their destination, he shared a picture from their helicopter ride together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Sohail Khan has told Rakhi Sawant to call him whenever she needs anything and has assured her that everything will fall in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
tv

Rakhi's ailing mother says she wants to see her and Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's ailing mother has said that she is disappointed that Rakhi didn't win Bigg Boss 14, but would like to see her and her husband, Ritesh, participate in the next season of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.
tv

Aly Goni records Jasmin Bhasin as she does her make-up, here is how she reacted

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up for his birthday party on Thursday night. She responded by dropping heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli says carrying ex’s boxers in Bigg Boss 14 was not a gimmick

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:14 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli opened up about steam-ironing her ex-boyfriend's boxers in Bigg Boss 14 and said that it was not an attempt to grab eyeballs. She added that she was 'genuinely' missing him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.
tv

Salman Khan, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor and more pose for 'mega selfie'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindi scholar and lyricist Santosh Anand seen during the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 ceremony on the occasion of 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, India on July 31, 2020. Eight Hindi litterateurs were honoured for their contribution in the field of language, literature and culture. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Hindi scholar and lyricist Santosh Anand seen during the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 ceremony on the occasion of 140th birth anniversary of Munshi Prem Chand at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, India on July 31, 2020. Eight Hindi litterateurs were honoured for their contribution in the field of language, literature and culture. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
tv

I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:30 PM IST
The senior lyricist says he just wants respect, referring to the viral video, where singer Neha Kakkar offered five lakhs rupees to him as a gift, which led to people thinking that he needed financial help
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
tv

Sidharth Shukla clarifies rumours of his marriage to Shehnaaz Gill

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant posted a video message from her ailing mother Jaya to Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for helping her with her cancer treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
tv

Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addite Malik and Mohit Malik during the baby shower.(Instagram)
Addite Malik and Mohit Malik during the baby shower.(Instagram)
tv

Addite Malik, Mohit Malik look gorgeous at baby shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:45 PM IST
  • Mohit Malik and Addite Malik had their baby shower Wednesday and the TV couple was seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire for the bash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayush Shrivastava (Sourced)
Ayush Shrivastava (Sourced)
tv

Ayush Shrivastava: Lucky to have been part of good project:

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Actor Ayush Shrivastava best known for his work in ‘Kalank’, ‘Suryaputra Karn,’ ‘Abhay 2’, and ‘Ishq Subhanallah,’ says one cannot be taught acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sharad Malhotra is best known for his TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
Actor Sharad Malhotra is best known for his TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
tv

Sharad Malhotra: Gone are the days when people typecast you

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Actor Sharad Malhotra feels nowadays actors have more liberty to experiment without the fear of being trapped in a box.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee experienced 'emotional meltdowns' after welcoming son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son earlier this month. The latter took to Instagram and shared her experience of embracing motherhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac