Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'
Several Bollywood and television celebrities have come forward in support of Rakhi Sawant whose mother Jaya Sawant is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Now Sohail Khan has shared a message for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist, asking her to call him directly if she needs something.
In a video message for Rakhi, Sohail says in Hindi, "Rakhi my dear, if you and your mummy need anything, call me directly. I have never met your mom but I know you. If you are a strong person and I wonder, how much strong your mother must be. I wish her a speedy recovery and just be the daughter like you are and everything will fall in place. If you need anything, just call me directly. I'll see you soon and I will talk to her whenever she is well enough. All the best. Take care."
Rakhi has been visiting her mother at the hospital after Bigg Boss 14 came to an end. She recently recorded a video message of her mother, where the elderly lady can be seen thanking Salman Khan and Sohail for their help.
Blessing the Khan brothers, Jaya says from the hospital bed in Hindi, "Salman, Sohail thank you. As you can see my chemotherapy is going on. I am in the hospital now. There are two more sessions to happen after which I will be operated upon. May you stay hale and hearty. May God help you prosper more. God is with you. May all your desires come true.)"
Also read: Richa Chadha calls Ali Fazal a progressive and equal partner, says ‘don’t let it get to your head’. Here’s his reaction
Rakhi had walked away from Bigg Boss 14 with a portion of the prize money amounting to ₹14 lakh. Her first post after her exit, was on her mother, "Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment."
Recently, Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth also accompanied her to the hospital to see her mother. They have assured her 'emotional and financial support'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here
- Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar left Mumbai for a quick getaway. While they did not disclose their destination, he shared a picture from their helicopter ride together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi's ailing mother says she wants to see her and Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15
- Rakhi Sawant's ailing mother has said that she is disappointed that Rakhi didn't win Bigg Boss 14, but would like to see her and her husband, Ritesh, participate in the next season of the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni records Jasmin Bhasin as she does her make-up, here is how she reacted
- Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up for his birthday party on Thursday night. She responded by dropping heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli says carrying ex’s boxers in Bigg Boss 14 was not a gimmick
- Nikki Tamboli opened up about steam-ironing her ex-boyfriend's boxers in Bigg Boss 14 and said that it was not an attempt to grab eyeballs. She added that she was 'genuinely' missing him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor and more pose for 'mega selfie'
- Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla clarifies rumours of his marriage to Shehnaaz Gill
- Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction
- Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Addite Malik, Mohit Malik look gorgeous at baby shower
- Mohit Malik and Addite Malik had their baby shower Wednesday and the TV couple was seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire for the bash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush Shrivastava: Lucky to have been part of good project:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharad Malhotra: Gone are the days when people typecast you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee experienced 'emotional meltdowns' after welcoming son
- Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son earlier this month. The latter took to Instagram and shared her experience of embracing motherhood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox