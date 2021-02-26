IND USA
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant's ailing mother says she wants to see her and Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15

  • Rakhi Sawant's ailing mother has said that she is disappointed that Rakhi didn't win Bigg Boss 14, but would like to see her and her husband, Ritesh, participate in the next season of the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:34 PM IST

Bigg Boss finalist Rakhi Sawant's ailing mother has expressed disappointment over her not winning the reality show. Rakhi cashed out with 14 lakh in the finale.

Rakhi's mother is currently undergoing cancer treatment, and said that Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and his brother, Sohail, have supported her financially and emotionally.

She told ETimes that she would've liked Rakhi to have won the show. Asked if she watched along, she said, "Yes, I watched as much as I could. I was very happy that she was participating but I was very sad that she didn't win." She continued, "I want Rakhi and her husband Ritesh to go together in Bigg Boss 15 and participate. I want to see that happen."

In a recent social media video from the hospital, Rakhi's mother thanked Salman and Sohail for all the help that they've provided. Prior to entering the show, Rakhi said that she was struggling financially.

"Sohail bhai (Khan) helped me a lot. Salman sir’s brother helped me," she told The Times of India before she entered Bigg Boss. "I had messaged him that bhai I want to work in the industry and want to do Bigg Boss. I don’t feel shy to ask for work. Once even Mr Amitabh Bachchan had asked the top production houses for work. I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman sir.”

Also read: Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment: 'May all your desires come true'

Rubina Dilaik was eventually crowned the winner of the season, but Rakhi sustained the audience's interest, thanks to crafting a narrative around the identity of her mysterious husband, Ritesh.

