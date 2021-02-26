IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment: 'May all your desires come true'
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment: 'May all your desires come true'

Rakhi Sawant posted a video message from her ailing mother Jaya to Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for helping her with her cancer treatment.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:20 AM IST

Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya has thanked Salman Khan for all the help the actor has been providing for her cancer treatment. Rakhi shared a video message on Instagram in which her mother is seen speaking.

In it, Jaya says: Salman ji, thank you beta. Sohail ji thank you. Yeh joh abhi mera chemo chal raha hai, main abhi hospital mein hoon. Abhi doh baaki hai, uske baad operation hoga. Thank you Salman ji. Aap logon ko parmeswar khoob aage badhaaye. Aap log sahi salaamat raho. Aap ke saath parmeswar hain. Aap ki har ek manokaamna puree ho. Halleluyah. Thank you. (Salman, Sohail thank you. As you can see my chemotherapy is going on. I am in the hospital now. There are two more sessions to happen after which I will be operated upon. May you stay hale and hearty. May God help you prosper more. God is with you. May all your desires come true.)"


After exiting Bigg Boss 14, the first post that Rakhi had put out was about her mother. She had written: "Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment." Many actors, particularly from the television industry, had written words of encouragement for Rakhi and her mother. Names included Vikas Gupta, Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai, Bandgi Kalra, Kavita Kaushik, Anita Hassanandani, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and singer Kanika Kapoor.

Kamya Punjabi, her firm supporter inside the house, had said on seeing the picture: "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis?Can u even imagine?Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..(no one can be compared with you, you are unique and on top of everybody else) u r a winner in life #Staystrong. Praying for Aunty's speedy recovery! Ganapati Bappa sab thik karenge! Respect for you @IAMREALRAKHI I salute you girl."

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as her supporter, wrote a post and had kind words to say.

Also read: Chehre: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans call for 'boycott' despite Rhea Chakraborty's removal from poster

Salman and his family have been helping Rakhi, it appears. In an interview with Times of India, she had said how she had gone bankrupt and asked Sohail Khan for work. "Sohail bhai (Khan) helped me a lot. Salman sir’s brother helped me. I had messaged him that bhai I want to work in the industry and want to do Bigg Boss. I don’t feel shy to ask for work. Once even Mr Amitabh Bachchan had asked the top production houses for work. I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman sir.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant bigg boss 14 salman khan

Related Stories

Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi's mom as she battles cancer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
tv

Rakhi shares photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring 'brother' Salman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Sharing pictures from the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, Rakhi Sawant gave a shout-out to her 'brother' Salman Khan and hoped for all his wishes to come true. She was a finalist on the show, while he was the host.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
Rakhi Sawant's first post after leaving Bigg Boss 14 was about her mother.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant posted a video message from her ailing mother Jaya to Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for helping her with her cancer treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
Arshi Khan with Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.
tv

Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayush Shrivastava (Sourced)
Ayush Shrivastava (Sourced)
tv

Ayush Shrivastava: Lucky to have been part of good project:

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Actor Ayush Shrivastava best known for his work in ‘Kalank’, ‘Suryaputra Karn,’ ‘Abhay 2’, and ‘Ishq Subhanallah,’ says one cannot be taught acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sharad Malhotra is best known for his TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
Actor Sharad Malhotra is best known for his TV shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.
tv

Sharad Malhotra: Gone are the days when people typecast you

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Actor Sharad Malhotra feels nowadays actors have more liberty to experiment without the fear of being trapped in a box.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh opens up about motherhood.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee experienced 'emotional meltdowns' after welcoming son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son earlier this month. The latter took to Instagram and shared her experience of embracing motherhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana took part in Bigg Boss 13.
Himanshi Khurana took part in Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Himanshi Khurana says she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu, but turned it down

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Himanshi Khurana, who hit the national limelight after she featured in Bigg Boss 13, has spoken about the time when she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu and why she ended up not doing it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a supporter of Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi's mom as she battles cancer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
Jasmin Bhasin marks Aly Goni's 30th birthday.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • As Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday, his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
tv

Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:50 AM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla lashed out at a troll targeting him. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also gave a befitting reply to a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunayana Fozdar plays Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,
Sunayana Fozdar plays Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,
tv

Sunayana Fozdar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali, won't 'mimic anyone'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Sunayana Fozdar, the new Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has said she has played the character for just five months and have so much to give to the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina and Jasmin shared a love-hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina and Jasmin shared a love-hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says Jasmin Bhasin is a beautiful lady

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:34 AM IST
  • Weeks after calling her an "ugly mouth woman" on Bigg Boss 14, season winner Rubina Dilaik has now said she finds Jasmin Bhasin to be a beautiful lady.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to marry in June this year.(Varinder Chawla)
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to marry in June this year.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar step out for a dinner date, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runners up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The two are likely to marry in June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents to Sufi earlier this month.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh became parents to Sufi earlier this month.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals 'new mom problems' after son’s birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh revealed how her life has changed after the birth of their son, Sufi. She said that she is busy with mommy duties, leaving her little time for social media activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik answers if Rahul Vaidya is a ‘friend or enemy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Wednesday evening. She talked about what she misses about the show and the first thing she did with her phone after getting it back, among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
tv

Rakhi shares photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring 'brother' Salman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Sharing pictures from the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, Rakhi Sawant gave a shout-out to her 'brother' Salman Khan and hoped for all his wishes to come true. She was a finalist on the show, while he was the host.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac