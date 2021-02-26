Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment: 'May all your desires come true'
Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya has thanked Salman Khan for all the help the actor has been providing for her cancer treatment. Rakhi shared a video message on Instagram in which her mother is seen speaking.
In it, Jaya says: Salman ji, thank you beta. Sohail ji thank you. Yeh joh abhi mera chemo chal raha hai, main abhi hospital mein hoon. Abhi doh baaki hai, uske baad operation hoga. Thank you Salman ji. Aap logon ko parmeswar khoob aage badhaaye. Aap log sahi salaamat raho. Aap ke saath parmeswar hain. Aap ki har ek manokaamna puree ho. Halleluyah. Thank you. (Salman, Sohail thank you. As you can see my chemotherapy is going on. I am in the hospital now. There are two more sessions to happen after which I will be operated upon. May you stay hale and hearty. May God help you prosper more. God is with you. May all your desires come true.)"
After exiting Bigg Boss 14, the first post that Rakhi had put out was about her mother. She had written: "Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment." Many actors, particularly from the television industry, had written words of encouragement for Rakhi and her mother. Names included Vikas Gupta, Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai, Bandgi Kalra, Kavita Kaushik, Anita Hassanandani, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and singer Kanika Kapoor.
Kamya Punjabi, her firm supporter inside the house, had said on seeing the picture: "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis?Can u even imagine?Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..(no one can be compared with you, you are unique and on top of everybody else) u r a winner in life #Staystrong. Praying for Aunty's speedy recovery! Ganapati Bappa sab thik karenge! Respect for you @IAMREALRAKHI I salute you girl."
Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as her supporter, wrote a post and had kind words to say.
Salman and his family have been helping Rakhi, it appears. In an interview with Times of India, she had said how she had gone bankrupt and asked Sohail Khan for work. "Sohail bhai (Khan) helped me a lot. Salman sir’s brother helped me. I had messaged him that bhai I want to work in the industry and want to do Bigg Boss. I don’t feel shy to ask for work. Once even Mr Amitabh Bachchan had asked the top production houses for work. I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman sir.”
