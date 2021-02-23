IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman Khan refused to kiss her without her permission for 'hot' photos
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
bollywood

Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman Khan refused to kiss her without her permission for 'hot' photos

Maine Pyaar Kiya star Bhagyashree celebrates her birthday on Tueaday. On the occasion, here's a look at the time the actor opened about her 'shocking' experience on the sets of a photoshoot and how Salman Khan handled the situation.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:25 AM IST

Bhagyashree celebrates her 52nd birthday on Tuesday. The actor is best known for her role in Maine Pyaar Kiya, co-starring Salman Khan. While fans have loved the duo's chemistry in the movie, Bhagyashree had once revealed Salman was nothing but a gentleman behind the camera as well.

In an interview last year, she revealed that the Maine Pyaar Kiya couple was roped in for several photoshoots back in the day. During one such photoshoot, a famous photographer of the time had approached Salman to plant a kiss on Bhagyashree for the lens but the actor shot the idea down.

"There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me, some sort of ‘hot’ photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, ‘Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her," she told Deccan Chronicle. "All of us were newcomers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent," she added.

Also Read: Abhinav, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina

Bhagyashree, who was standing close to the duo, was shocked with the turn of events. However, she was relieved by Salman's reaction to the situation. "I don’t think he or Salman knew that I was standing very close by and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, ‘I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.’ I really respected Salman’s response, and that’s when I realised I was among safe people,” the actor recalled.

Bhagyashree is now set to appear in two projects. The actor will be seen in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi. Speaking with Times of India about her birthday plans, the actor said that since she is fasting on her birthday, the celebrations will not be special. To top it off, her birthday comes just a day after her son Abhimanyu Dasani's birthday. "By the time we reach my birthday, we are all exhausted," she confessed.


The actor also took a walk down the memory lane and revealed how her birthday celebrations were as a child. "During my childhood days, my birthday parties were really huge. I was really lucky and privileged. I used to stay in South Mumbai, so, my birthday would be celebrated at a gymkhana and we would have the open ground set up with games. When Abhimanyu and Avantika were born, I tried to do the same for them. Abhimanyu’s birthday celebrations became much bigger than mine," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhagyashree salman khan

Related Stories

Happy birthday, Baghyashree: Latest fitness motivation from Maine Pyar Kiya star(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Happy birthday, Baghyashree: Latest fitness motivation from Maine Pyar Kiya star(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
health

Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: Latest fitness motivation from Maine Pyar Kiya star

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: As the Maine Pyar Kiya star turns 52, here’s taking some workout motivation from her latest fitness video which is sure to make your jaws drop in awe and encourage you to pull out your Yoga mats | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Bhagyashree’s DIY haircare tip promises dandruff-free tresses this winters(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Bhagyashree’s DIY haircare tip promises dandruff-free tresses this winters(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
lifestyle

Bhagyashree’s easy organic haircare tip promises to keep your tresses soft, shiny and dandruff-free in winters

By Zarafshan Shiraz | Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Bhagyashree takes us back to basics as she sorts dandruff woes this winter with her DIY homemade haircare tip | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh made a video with a fan.
Ranveer Singh made a video with a fan.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh says 'pawri hori hai' with a fan and gajar ka halwa, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh is also part of the 'Pawri hori hai' internet trend. Watch this funny video in which he is partying with his gajar ka halwa and a fan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
bollywood

Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman refused to kiss her for 'hot' photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Maine Pyaar Kiya star Bhagyashree celebrates her birthday on Tueaday. On the occasion, here's a look at the time the actor opened about her 'shocking' experience on the sets of a photoshoot and how Salman Khan handled the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared the story of how she got the scar on her forehead.
Mira Rajput has shared the story of how she got the scar on her forehead.
bollywood

Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:34 AM IST
A fan on Instagram asked Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput to share the story of how she got the scar on her forehead. Here's what she told them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra is currently based in London, while Nick Jonas is in the US.
Priyanka Chopra is currently based in London, while Nick Jonas is in the US.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares new pics. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra dropped a cute message on husband Nick Jonas' latest pictures. The couple are not together; while she is shooting for Citadel in London, he is back home in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adhyayan Suman was last seen in Ashram 2.
Adhyayan Suman was last seen in Ashram 2.
bollywood

Adhyayan on suicide rumours: 'If I died, who is talking to you? My ghost?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Calling the media reports of his 'suicide' 'shameless', Adhyayan Suman says it left his mom and himself, shocked. Earlier, his father Shekhar Suman had also reacted the reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Janhvi, sister Khushi spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:34 AM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both the girls were dressed casually and posed for the camera. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a screengrab from the Rajjo song.
Kangana Ranaut in a screengrab from the Rajjo song.
bollywood

Kangana responds to Swara's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:56 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Swara Bhasker posted a video of her performing a dance number in the film Rajjo, calling it an 'item number'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanuj Virwani got off to a shaky start in the entertainment industry.
Tanuj Virwani got off to a shaky start in the entertainment industry.
bollywood

Tanuj Virwani thought he was ‘unemployable’ after his initial films flopped

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:10 PM IST
  • Tanuj Virwani said that he felt 'unemployable' after his initial films did not do well, as no one wanted to cast him. The success of Inside Edge turned things around for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a character named Joshua in Anek.
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a character named Joshua in Anek.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek gets a release date, film to release on September 17

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • Anubhav Sinha's Anek, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, will be out on September 17. The film marks their second collaboration after Article 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
bollywood

Rajkummar Rao remembers 'dearest' Sushant Singh Rajput on Kai Po Che anniversary

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Actor Rajkummar Rao and others remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on the eighth anniversary of Kai Po Che!.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The boy in the picture is not Anupam Kher, he said.
The boy in the picture is not Anupam Kher, he said.
bollywood

Anupam Kher clarifies viral photo, says 'it is not me'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a social media post, giving clarification over a viral photo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Purab Kohli turns 42 on February 23
Actor Purab Kohli turns 42 on February 23
bollywood

Happy Birthday Purab Kohli: I’ve been on four projects back-to-back in four different parts of the world

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Actor Purab Kohli, who celebrates his birthday on February 23, talks about the virtual party plans, and a busy 2021 on the work front.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose together.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose together.
bollywood

Mira reveals who wins fights between her and Shahid, his 'most annoying habit'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:48 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput fielded questions about her husband Shahid Kapoor and losing pregnancy weight in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
bollywood

When Saif considered renaming Taimur: 'We drafted a pathetic letter'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:18 PM IST
  • After a controversy erupted around the name of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur, Saif said that he briefly considered renaming him, and had even drafted a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav in a still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav in a still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan shares new Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still featuring Rajpal Yadav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:17 PM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani took to social media to announce the release date of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP