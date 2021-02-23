Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman Khan refused to kiss her without her permission for 'hot' photos
Bhagyashree celebrates her 52nd birthday on Tuesday. The actor is best known for her role in Maine Pyaar Kiya, co-starring Salman Khan. While fans have loved the duo's chemistry in the movie, Bhagyashree had once revealed Salman was nothing but a gentleman behind the camera as well.
In an interview last year, she revealed that the Maine Pyaar Kiya couple was roped in for several photoshoots back in the day. During one such photoshoot, a famous photographer of the time had approached Salman to plant a kiss on Bhagyashree for the lens but the actor shot the idea down.
"There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me, some sort of ‘hot’ photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, ‘Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her," she told Deccan Chronicle. "All of us were newcomers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent," she added.
Bhagyashree, who was standing close to the duo, was shocked with the turn of events. However, she was relieved by Salman's reaction to the situation. "I don’t think he or Salman knew that I was standing very close by and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, ‘I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.’ I really respected Salman’s response, and that’s when I realised I was among safe people,” the actor recalled.
Bhagyashree is now set to appear in two projects. The actor will be seen in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi. Speaking with Times of India about her birthday plans, the actor said that since she is fasting on her birthday, the celebrations will not be special. To top it off, her birthday comes just a day after her son Abhimanyu Dasani's birthday. "By the time we reach my birthday, we are all exhausted," she confessed.
The actor also took a walk down the memory lane and revealed how her birthday celebrations were as a child. "During my childhood days, my birthday parties were really huge. I was really lucky and privileged. I used to stay in South Mumbai, so, my birthday would be celebrated at a gymkhana and we would have the open ground set up with games. When Abhimanyu and Avantika were born, I tried to do the same for them. Abhimanyu’s birthday celebrations became much bigger than mine," she said.
